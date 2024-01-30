FENY Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the FENY ETF (Symbol: FENY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.17, changing hands as high as $23.30 per share. FENY shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FENY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FENY's low point in its 52 week range is $20.465 per share, with $25.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.30.

