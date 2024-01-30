FENY Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the FENY ETF (Symbol: FENY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.17, changing hands as high as $23.30 per share. FENY shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FENY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FENY's low point in its 52 week range is $20.465 per share, with $25.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.30.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: IBKR Options Chain
ACTV Options Chain
Institutional Holders of CHRS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.