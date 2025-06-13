FENY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (Symbol: FENY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.28, changing hands as high as $24.50 per share. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FENY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FENY's low point in its 52 week range is $20.3057 per share, with $27.0301 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.35.

