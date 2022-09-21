Markets
Fennec's Pedmark To Reduce Risk Of Ototoxicity Associated With Cisplatin Scores FDA Nod

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC, FRX) said on Wednesday that the FDA has approved Pedmark to reduce the risk of ototoxicity associated with cisplatin in pediatric patients one month of age and older with localized, non-metastatic solid tumors.

Pedmark is the first and only FDA approved therapy for the above indication, an area of significant unmet medical need.

In Europe, the drug, under the brand name PEDMARQSI, is currently under evaluation by the European Medicines Agency.

FENC closed Tuesday's trading at $7.63, up 15.78%. In pre-market trading Wednesday, the stock is up 0.13% at $7.64.

