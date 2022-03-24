Markets
Fennec Resubmits Pedmark NDA To FDA

(RTTNews) - Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) said on Thursday that it has resubmitted its New Drug Application for Pedmark to the FDA.

Pedmark is a formulation of sodium thiosulfate, proposed for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients, especially cancer patients who have undergone chemotherapy, from one month to below 18 years of age group with localized, non-metastatic, solid tumors.

Pedmark has already received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track Designation by the FDA in 2018.

