Markets
FENC

Fennec Plunges As FDA Is Expected To Deny Approval For Pedmark Yet Again

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) said on Monday that it expects to receive a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for its lead drug candidate Pedmark.

Pedmark, proposed as a treatment for the prevention of Ototoxicity from Cisplatin in pediatric patients, is under FDA review and a decision was due on November 27, 2021.

With the FDA having identified deficiencies in the manufacturing facility of the PEDMARK manufacturer, Fennec has been able to read the writing on the wall.

The company noted that once the official Complete Response Letter is received, it will request a Type A meeting to discuss the deficiencies and steps required for the resubmission of the NDA for PEDMARK.

Last August too, the U.S. regulatory agency had declined to approve PEDMARK due to deficiencies in the facility of the drug product manufacturer. No clinical safety or efficacy issues were identified then.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FENC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular