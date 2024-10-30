Fennec Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Leadership Team for Growth

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( (TSE:FRX) ) has issued an update.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has enhanced its leadership team with the appointments of Pierre S. Sayad as Chief Medical Officer, Terry Evans as Chief Commercial Officer, and Christiana Cioffi as Chief Strategy Officer, effective October 28, 2024. These seasoned biopharmaceutical executives bring extensive experience in clinical, commercial, and strategic domains, poised to drive the company’s growth and commercialization strategy for PEDMARK®, a therapy aimed at reducing hearing loss associated with cisplatin treatment. This strategic move positions Fennec to better serve pediatric oncology patients while creating shareholder value.

