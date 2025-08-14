Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Q2 Loss Decreases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC) announced Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$3.15 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$5.55 million, or -$0.20 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.03 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.9% to $9.65 million from $7.26 million last year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$3.15 Mln. vs. -$5.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.11 vs. -$0.20 last year. -Revenue: $9.65 Mln vs. $7.26 Mln last year.

