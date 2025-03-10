News & Insights

Stocks
FENC

FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Results: $FENC Reports Quarterly Earnings

March 10, 2025 — 06:30 am EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS ($FENC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, missing estimates of $0.17 by $0.23. The company also reported revenue of $7,930,000, missing estimates of $17,050,932 by $-9,120,932.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FENC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity

FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $FENC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FENC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROSTY RAYKOV has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 37,293 shares for an estimated $232,617.
  • CHRIS A RALLIS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,001 shares for an estimated $53,808.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • ROSALIND ADVISORS, INC. added 1,259,876 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,962,416
  • DG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 407,512 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,575,475
  • SOLAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 327,383 shares (+17.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,069,060
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 197,914 shares (+133.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,250,816
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 78,137 shares (-7.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $493,825
  • WINTON GROUP LTD removed 71,656 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $452,865
  • RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. removed 59,440 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $375,660

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

FENC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.