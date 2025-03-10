FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Results: $FENC Reports Quarterly Earnings

FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS ($FENC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, missing estimates of $0.17 by $0.23. The company also reported revenue of $7,930,000, missing estimates of $17,050,932 by $-9,120,932.

FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity

FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $FENC stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FENC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROSTY RAYKOV has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 37,293 shares for an estimated $232,617 .

. CHRIS A RALLIS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,001 shares for an estimated $53,808.

FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

