News & Insights

Markets
FENC

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Appoints CMO, CCO, And CSO

October 28, 2024 — 06:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) announced on Monday that it has strengthened its executive leadership team with the appointments of Chief Medical Officer, Chief Commercial Officer, and Chief Strategy Officer or CSO.

Pierre Sayad has been appointed as CMO, followed by Terry Evans as CCO, and Christiana Cioffi, as CSO, with immediate effect.

Prior to his appointment at Fennec, Sayad had served as COO and interim Chief Medical Officer at Zephyr Labz. Earlier, Evans was CEO of Unite Pharma Trade Advisors, while Cioffi is an Army Veteran and a Bronze Star Recipient.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FENC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.