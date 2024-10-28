Fennec Pharmaceuticals Appoints CMO, CCO, And CSO

(RTTNews) - Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) announced on Monday that it has strengthened its executive leadership team with the appointments of Chief Medical Officer, Chief Commercial Officer, and Chief Strategy Officer or CSO.

Pierre Sayad has been appointed as CMO, followed by Terry Evans as CCO, and Christiana Cioffi, as CSO, with immediate effect.

Prior to his appointment at Fennec, Sayad had served as COO and interim Chief Medical Officer at Zephyr Labz. Earlier, Evans was CEO of Unite Pharma Trade Advisors, while Cioffi is an Army Veteran and a Bronze Star Recipient.

