Fennec Pharma Announces Availability Of PEDMARK - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC; FRX.TO) announced the U.S. commercial launch and availability of PEDMARK to reduce the risk of ototoxicity associated with cisplatin in pediatric patients one month of age and older with localized, non-metastatic solid tumors. PEDMARK was approved by the U.S. FDA in September 2022. The company also has established Fennec HEARS, a single source program designed to connect PEDMARK patients to both patient financial and product access support.

The company noted that the Marketing Authorization Application for sodium thiosulfate is currently under evaluation by the European Medicines Agency.

