News & Insights

Markets
FENC

Fennec, Norgine Reach Licensing Deal To Commercialize Pedmarqsi In Europe, Australia, & New Zealand

March 17, 2024 — 10:22 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC, FRX.TO), a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company, and Norgine, a European specialist pharmaceutical company, announced an exclusive licensing agreement by which Norgine will commercialize Pedmarqsi in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Pedmarqsi is approved therapy in the EU and U.K. for the prevention of ototoxicity (hearing loss) induced by cisplatin chemotherapy in patients 1 month to less than 18 years of age with localized, non-metastatic solid tumors.

As per the terms of the licensing deal, Fennec will receive 40 million euros in upfront consideration and up to 210 million euros in additional commercial and regulatory milestone payments and double-digit tiered royalties on net sales of Pedmarqsi in the licensed territories up to the mid-twenties.

Norgine will be responsible for all commercialization activities in the licensed territories and will hold all marketing authorizations in the licensed territories.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FENC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.