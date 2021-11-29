Fennec expects U.S. FDA to decline application for hearing loss drug

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc FENC.O said on Monday it expects the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to decline the marketing application for its drug to prevent hearing loss in children undergoing a type of chemotherapy.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

