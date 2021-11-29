US Markets
FENC

Fennec expects U.S. FDA to decline application for hearing loss drug

Contributor
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it expects the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to decline the marketing application for its drug to prevent hearing loss in children undergoing a type of chemotherapy.

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc FENC.O said on Monday it expects the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to decline the marketing application for its drug to prevent hearing loss in children undergoing a type of chemotherapy.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FENC

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular