Fenix Resources Unveils Promising Iron Ridge Drilling Results

November 19, 2024 — 05:59 pm EST

Fenix Resources Limited (AU:FEX) has released an update.

Fenix Resources Limited has announced promising results from recent drilling at its Iron Ridge Iron Ore Mine, revealing high-grade hematite mineralization with intersections such as 163 meters at 66% Fe. The exploration efforts aim to expand the mine’s resource estimate, potentially extending its life and optimizing the mine plan. The company plans to update its Mineral Resource Estimate in the current quarter, spurred by these findings and enhanced geophysical insights.

