Fenix Resources Unveils Promising Iron Ridge Drilling Results

Fenix Resources Limited (AU:FEX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Fenix Resources Limited has announced promising results from recent drilling at its Iron Ridge Iron Ore Mine, revealing high-grade hematite mineralization with intersections such as 163 meters at 66% Fe. The exploration efforts aim to expand the mine’s resource estimate, potentially extending its life and optimizing the mine plan. The company plans to update its Mineral Resource Estimate in the current quarter, spurred by these findings and enhanced geophysical insights.

For further insights into AU:FEX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.