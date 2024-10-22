Fenix Resources Prepares for 2024 AGM with Digital Access

News & Insights

Fenix Resources Limited (AU:FEX) has released an update.

Fenix Resources Limited (ASX: FEX) has announced its Annual General Meeting will take place on November 22, 2024, in Perth, with electronic access to the meeting details available on their website. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy votes online ahead of the deadline on November 20, 2024. This digital approach aligns with recent legislative changes, reflecting Fenix’s commitment to modernized shareholder engagement.

