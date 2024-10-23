Fenix Resources Limited Reports Strong Quarterly Performance

Fenix Resources Limited (AU:FEX) has released an update.

Fenix Resources Limited reported a successful quarter with total iron ore shipments reaching 769,831 wet metric tonnes and a strong cash position of A$72.0 million as of September 2024. The company is on track to triple its annual production by 2025, emphasizing its commitment to growth and shareholder returns. Mining has commenced at the Shine Iron Ore Mine, and the development of the Beebyn-W11 mine is progressing towards early 2025 production.

For further insights into AU:FEX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.