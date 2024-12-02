News & Insights

Stocks

Fenix Resources Acquires Significant Stake in Athena

December 02, 2024 — 03:20 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Athena Resources Limited (AU:AHN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fenix Resources Ltd has become a substantial holder in Athena Resources Limited after acquiring 265 million fully paid ordinary shares, representing a 19.84% voting power. This significant stake was obtained through the conversion of 53 Athena convertible notes at a modest cost of $0.002 per share. Investors interested in the developments of Athena Resources and its potential market movements will find this acquisition noteworthy.

For further insights into AU:AHN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.