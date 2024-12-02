Fenix Resources Acquires Significant Stake in Athena

Athena Resources Limited (AU:AHN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fenix Resources Ltd has become a substantial holder in Athena Resources Limited after acquiring 265 million fully paid ordinary shares, representing a 19.84% voting power. This significant stake was obtained through the conversion of 53 Athena convertible notes at a modest cost of $0.002 per share. Investors interested in the developments of Athena Resources and its potential market movements will find this acquisition noteworthy.

For further insights into AU:AHN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.