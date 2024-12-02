Fenix Resources Acquires Significant Stake in Athena

Athena Resources Limited (AU:AHN) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Fenix Resources Ltd has become a substantial holder in Athena Resources Limited after acquiring 265 million fully paid ordinary shares, representing a 19.84% voting power. This significant stake was obtained through the conversion of 53 Athena convertible notes at a modest cost of $0.002 per share. Investors interested in the developments of Athena Resources and its potential market movements will find this acquisition noteworthy.
For further insights into AU:AHN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.