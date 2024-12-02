Fenix Resources Acquires Major Stake in Athena

Fenix Resources Limited (AU:FEX) has released an update.
Fenix Resources Limited has acquired a substantial 19.84% voting power in Athena Resources Limited through the conversion of convertible notes, securing 265 million shares. This move marks a significant strategic investment for Fenix, potentially influencing its role in Athena’s future business decisions. Such acquisitions are closely watched by investors keen on the dynamics of shareholder influence and corporate strategy.
