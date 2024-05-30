FendX Showcases Pathogen-Repelling Nanotech

FendX Technologies, Inc. (TSE:FNDX) has released an update.

FendX Technologies Inc. has announced that their latest nanotechnology developments will be featured at the 107th Canadian Chemistry Conference, CSC 2024. The company’s REPELWRAP™ film and spray nanotechnologies, designed to protect surfaces from contamination, will be discussed by lead researcher Professor Tohid Didar. FendX, in partnership with McMaster University, is at the forefront of creating innovations aimed at reducing the spread of pathogens through advanced surface coatings.

