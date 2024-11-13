News & Insights

FendX Partners with Sinelabs for U.S. Distribution

FendX Technologies, Inc. (TSE:FNDX) has released an update.

FendX Technologies Inc. has signed a letter of intent with Sinelabs LLC to explore a sales and distribution agreement for its future surface protection products in the U.S., targeting industries like healthcare and hospitality. This collaboration aims to leverage Sinelabs’ established network to efficiently distribute FendX’s innovative products, such as the REPELWRAP™ film that reduces pathogen transmission. Both companies see this as an opportunity to expand their product offerings and enhance safety in critical environments.

