Fenbi (SEHK:2469) Price Target Decreased by 15.68% to 4.06

The average one-year price target for Fenbi (SEHK:2469) has been revised to HK$4.06 / share. This is a decrease of 15.68% from the prior estimate of HK$4.81 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$2.52 to a high of HK$6.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 96.12% from the latest reported closing price of HK$2.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fenbi. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2469 is 0.01%, an increase of 66.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.52% to 33,268K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,980K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,861K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,839K shares , representing a decrease of 14.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2469 by 20.23% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,970K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,696K shares , representing a decrease of 24.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2469 by 6.46% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 688K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 650K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

