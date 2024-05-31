Fenbi Ltd. Executes Share Purchase for RSU Scheme

Fenbi Limited (HK:2469) has released an update.

Fenbi Ltd. has voluntarily announced the purchase of 400,000 shares as part of its 2023 Restricted Share Unit Scheme, which took place from May 2 to May 31, 2024, at an average price of HK$4.59 per share. The shares acquired, representing approximately 0.02% of the company’s total shares in issue, will benefit 5,716 eligible participants. The Board will continue to evaluate and award shares under the scheme at its discretion.

