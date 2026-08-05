Is FEMSA Stock Worth Buying Now as Growth Meets a Premium Valuation?

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. FMX, or FEMSA, is producing better operating results as its portfolio becomes more focused. OXXO Mexico is regaining traffic, digital engagement is rising and capital allocation remains disciplined.



The decision is less straightforward after the stock’s advance. Improving fundamentals support the long-term case, but a premium earnings multiple and uneven international profitability argue for patience at the current price.

FEMSA’s Growth Case Is Getting Stronger

FEMSA’s Forward Strategy is concentrating resources on retail, beverages and digital services while simplifying the portfolio. The company also completed a $300 million accelerated share-repurchase program in the second quarter, reinforcing its focus on shareholder returns.



Second-quarter adjusted earnings of 93 cents per American depositary share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 82 cents. Revenues of $13.28 billion topped the consensus mark by 2.7%, while consolidated revenues increased 9.3% in Mexican pesos.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

FMX Still Trades at a Premium

FMX trades at 22.1X forward 12-month earnings, above 19.5X for its Zacks sub-industry, 17.1X for the Consumer Staples sector and 20.6X for the S&P 500. The multiple also exceeds FEMSA’s five-year median of 20.8X.



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That premium leaves less room for execution setbacks. The Coca-Cola Company KO reported 7% second-quarter net revenue growth, while PepsiCo, Inc. PEP affirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance, giving investors established consumer-staples alternatives when weighing FEMSA’s valuation.

OXXO Mexico Supports FEMSA’s Bull Case

OXXO Mexico remains the clearest operating strength. Second-quarter revenues increased 11.8%, same-store sales rose 9.5% and customer traffic returned to growth with a 2% increase.



Store expansion, affordability actions and tighter expense control supported the result. Operating income increased 12.3% and the operating margin expanded 10 basis points even though gross margin contracted 70 basis points.

FEMSA’s International Margins Keep Risks Elevated

International operations remain the main constraint. Americas & Mobility operating income fell 88% as fuel-margin compression in Mexico and losses from OXXO Brazil outweighed revenue growth.



Europe’s operating income declined 7.3% because of currency pressure and restructuring costs. Health operating income dropped 57.7% amid labor inflation, promotional activity and a Ps. 408 million credit-risk provision tied to Colombia.

FMX’s Digital Push Adds Long-Term Optionality

Spin by OXXO reached 11.5 million active users in the second quarter. Average monthly transactions increased 61.5% to 119.1 million, showing deeper use of FEMSA’s financial-services platform.



Spin Premia had 29.1 million active users and represented 50.4% of tender at OXXO Mexico. These platforms can strengthen customer engagement across the store network, although their long-term value should be separated from current consolidated profitability.

How FMX’s Signals Shape the Investment Call

FMX offers a credible growth and capital-return story, but the current valuation and international execution risks limit the margin of safety. Existing shareholders have reasons to hold, while new investors may prefer a more attractive entry point.



The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), supporting a measured stance rather than an aggressive purchase. Its Value Score of A, VGM Score of A and Growth Score of B are favorable, but the Momentum Score of C, a 1.7% reduction in the current fiscal-year earnings estimate over the past four weeks and the premium multiple keep the risk-reward balanced.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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