FEMSA Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with Significant Revenue and Income Growth

February 27, 2025 — 08:20 am EST

FEMSA reports 12.8% revenue growth and 31.5% increase in operational income for Q4 2024, highlighting strong business performance.

Quiver AI Summary

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA) reported strong operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting a 12.8% growth in total consolidated revenues and a 31.5% increase in income from operations compared to the same quarter in 2023. The Proximity Americas division experienced a 13.2% revenue increase, and Spin by OXXO saw significant growth in active users. Coca-Cola FEMSA also reported a 14.3% rise in revenues. CEO José Antonio Fernandez Carbajal attributed these successes to effective execution across business units and favorable foreign exchange conditions. Despite anticipated challenges in the consumer environment in Mexico, FEMSA remains confident in its strategic opportunities and upcoming plans for capital allocation and governance.

Potential Positives

  • Total Consolidated Revenues grew by 12.8% and Income from Operations increased by 31.5% compared to 4Q23, indicating strong financial performance.
  • Proximity Americas total Revenues rose by 13.2% with Income from Operations increasing by 18.7%, showcasing growth in a key business unit.
  • Spin by OXXO achieved 8.6 million active users, marking a 24.9% growth compared to 4Q23, indicating successful expansion in digital services.
  • Coca-Cola FEMSA reported a 14.3% increase in Total Revenues and a 25.0% rise in Income from Operations, reinforcing its strong position in the beverage market.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite overall growth, the press release highlights an increasingly challenging consumer environment, particularly in Mexico, which may negatively impact future results.
  • The launch of the succession process for the CEO position could raise concerns about leadership stability during a critical time for the company.
  • The significant foreign exchange tailwinds mentioned may not be sustainable, potentially leading to volatility in future financial performance.

FAQ

What were FEMSA's total revenues growth in Q4 2024?

Total consolidated revenues grew by 12.8% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to Q4 2023.

How did Income from Operations change for FEMSA in 2024?

Income from Operations increased by 31.5% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

What was the growth in active users for Spin by OXXO?

Spin by OXXO had 8.6 million active users, representing a 24.9% growth compared to Q4 2023.

What strategic initiatives did FEMSA pursue in 2024?

In 2024, FEMSA executed its capital allocation framework and continued investing in organic growth opportunities.

When is FEMSA's Conference Call for Q4 2024 results?

The conference call will be held on February 27, 2025, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$FMX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $FMX stock to their portfolio, and 202 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



MONTERREY, Mexico, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) announced today its operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.





  • FEMSA:


    Total


    Consolidated Revenues grew 12.8%

    and

    Income from Operations increased 31.5%

    compared to 4Q23.



  • FEMSA Retail



    1



    :


    Proximity Americas t


    otal Revenues grew 13.2%

    and

    Income from operations increased


    18.7%

    versus 4Q23.



  • SPIN:


    Spin by OXXO had 8.6 million active users



    2


    representing

    24.9% growth

    compared to 4Q23 while

    Spin Premia had 24.6 million active loyalty users



    2


    representing

    27.5% growth

    compared to 4Q23, and an average tender

    3

    of

    40.7

    %.



  • COCA-COLA FEMSA:


    Total Revenues and Income from Operations grew 14.3%

    and

    25.0%, respectively

    against 4Q23.


Financial for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024



Change vs. comparable period








Total Revenues

Gross Profit

Income from Operations

Same-Store Sales



4Q24

YTD24

4Q24

YTD24

4Q24

YTD24

4Q24

YTD24


FEMSA Consolidated
12.8%
11.2%
16.7%
15.0%
31.5%
19.8%



Proximity Americas
13.2%
10.3%
19.0%
17.0%
18.7%
11.2%
3.8%
4.2%


Proximity Europe
21.5%
14.2%
17.5%
14.6%
9.9%
45.3%
N.A.
N.A.


Health
13.3%
5.8%
21.2%
6.9%
109.7%
4.6%
9.4%
(0.3%)


Fuel
8.0%
11.7%
2.4%
8.0%
6.9%
12.4%
9.7%
9.9%


Coca-Cola FEMSA
14.3%
14.2%
16.8%
16.0%
25.0%
17.4%





José Antonio Fernandez Carbajal, FEMSA’s Chief Executive Officer, commented:



In the fourth quarter FEMSA delivered a strong close to a strong year, with double-digit growth in revenues, gross profit, and income from operations in most of our business units, driven by the strength of our platform and the effort of our teams, while also reflecting foreign exchange tailwinds from our international operations.



The solid trends in the fourth quarter’s top line were complemented by strong margin expansion at our two largest operations, Proximity Americas and Coca-Cola FEMSA, leveraging powerful execution in their core markets. Looking at the full year, margin expansion was achieved not only at Proximity Americas and Coca-Cola FEMSA, but also at Proximity Europe and Fuel.



Beyond our operations, during the year we continued to make progress with the remaining steps of FEMSA Forward, including in the execution of our capital allocation framework. In addition to high levels of capital expenditures as we continued to invest in our organic growth opportunities across business units, during 2024, we returned record amounts of capital through a combination of dividends and share repurchases, a process that we intend to accelerate in 2025 and 2026 as we move to maximize the efficiency of our balance sheet.



Finally, on the governance front, the Corporate Practices and Nominations Committee of FEMSA’s Board of Directors has formally launched the succession process for the CEO position. Please refer to the Recent Developments section of this release for further details.



We begin 2025 facing an increasingly challenging consumer environment in many of our markets, particularly Mexico, but we are confident we have a compelling opportunity set in front of us, a solid strategy to pursue those opportunities, and the best team in the business.”



To obtain the full text of this earnings release, please visit our Investor Relations website at



https://femsa.gcs-web.com/

under the Financial Reports section


CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION


Our Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call will be held on: Thursday, February 27, 2025, 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Mexico City Time). The conference call will be webcast live through streaming audio.



Telephone:
Toll Free US:    (866) 580 3963




International:    +1 (786) 697 3501






Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qvjeojz7/






Conference ID:
FEMSA



If you are unable to participate live, the conference call audio will be available on

https://femsa.gcs-web.com/financial-reports/quarterly-results





ABOUT FEMSA



FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in the retail industry through a Proximity Americas Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, and other related retail formats, and Proximity Europe which includes Valora, our European retail unit which operates convenience and foodvenience formats. In the retail industry it also participates through a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related activities and Spin, which includes Spin by OXXO and Spin Premia, among other digital financial services initiatives. In the beverage industry, it participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 392,000 employees in 18 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index & Dow Jones Best-in-Class MILA Pacific Alliance Index, both from S&P Global; FTSE4Good Emerging Index; MSCI EM Latin America ESG Leaders Index; S&P/BMV Total México ESG, among other indexes.




_________________________________




1

FEMSA Retail: Proximity Americas & Europe, Fuel and FEMSA Health.



2

Active User for Spin by OXXO: Any user with a balance or that has transacted within the last 56 days.


Active User for Spin Premia: User that has transacted at least once with OXXO Premia within the last 90 days.



3

Tender: OXXO MXN sales with Spin Premia redemption or accrual / Total OXXO MXN Sales, during the period.



 



