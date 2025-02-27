FEMSA Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with Significant Revenue and Income Growth

FEMSA reports 12.8% revenue growth and 31.5% increase in operational income for Q4 2024, highlighting strong business performance.

Quiver AI Summary

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA) reported strong operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting a 12.8% growth in total consolidated revenues and a 31.5% increase in income from operations compared to the same quarter in 2023. The Proximity Americas division experienced a 13.2% revenue increase, and Spin by OXXO saw significant growth in active users. Coca-Cola FEMSA also reported a 14.3% rise in revenues. CEO José Antonio Fernandez Carbajal attributed these successes to effective execution across business units and favorable foreign exchange conditions. Despite anticipated challenges in the consumer environment in Mexico, FEMSA remains confident in its strategic opportunities and upcoming plans for capital allocation and governance.

Potential Positives

Total Consolidated Revenues grew by 12.8% and Income from Operations increased by 31.5% compared to 4Q23, indicating strong financial performance.

Proximity Americas total Revenues rose by 13.2% with Income from Operations increasing by 18.7%, showcasing growth in a key business unit.

Spin by OXXO achieved 8.6 million active users, marking a 24.9% growth compared to 4Q23, indicating successful expansion in digital services.

Coca-Cola FEMSA reported a 14.3% increase in Total Revenues and a 25.0% rise in Income from Operations, reinforcing its strong position in the beverage market.

Potential Negatives

Despite overall growth, the press release highlights an increasingly challenging consumer environment, particularly in Mexico, which may negatively impact future results.

The launch of the succession process for the CEO position could raise concerns about leadership stability during a critical time for the company.

The significant foreign exchange tailwinds mentioned may not be sustainable, potentially leading to volatility in future financial performance.

FAQ

What were FEMSA's total revenues growth in Q4 2024?

Total consolidated revenues grew by 12.8% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to Q4 2023.

How did Income from Operations change for FEMSA in 2024?

Income from Operations increased by 31.5% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

What was the growth in active users for Spin by OXXO?

Spin by OXXO had 8.6 million active users, representing a 24.9% growth compared to Q4 2023.

What strategic initiatives did FEMSA pursue in 2024?

In 2024, FEMSA executed its capital allocation framework and continued investing in organic growth opportunities.

When is FEMSA's Conference Call for Q4 2024 results?

The conference call will be held on February 27, 2025, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

$FMX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $FMX stock to their portfolio, and 202 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MONTERREY, Mexico, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA") (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) announced today its operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.









Financial for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024







Total Revenues









Gross Profit









Income from Operations









4Q24









YTD24









4Q24









YTD24









4Q24









YTD24









4Q24









FEMSA Consolidated







12.8%





11.2%





16.7%





15.0%





31.5%





19.8%



















Proximity Americas







13.2%





10.3%





19.0%





17.0%





18.7%





11.2%





3.8%





4.2%











Proximity Europe







21.5%





14.2%





17.5%





14.6%





9.9%





45.3%





N.A.





N.A.











Health







13.3%





5.8%





21.2%





6.9%





109.7%





4.6%





9.4%





(0.3%)











Fuel







8.0%





11.7%





2.4%





8.0%





6.9%





12.4%





9.7%





9.9%











Coca-Cola FEMSA







14.3%





14.2%





16.8%





16.0%





25.0%





17.4%





















José Antonio Fernandez Carbajal, FEMSA’s Chief Executive Officer, commented:





In the fourth quarter FEMSA delivered a strong close to a strong year, with double-digit growth in revenues, gross profit, and income from operations in most of our business units, driven by the strength of our platform and the effort of our teams, while also reflecting foreign exchange tailwinds from our international operations.





The solid trends in the fourth quarter’s top line were complemented by strong margin expansion at our two largest operations, Proximity Americas and Coca-Cola FEMSA, leveraging powerful execution in their core markets. Looking at the full year, margin expansion was achieved not only at Proximity Americas and Coca-Cola FEMSA, but also at Proximity Europe and Fuel.





Beyond our operations, during the year we continued to make progress with the remaining steps of FEMSA Forward, including in the execution of our capital allocation framework. In addition to high levels of capital expenditures as we continued to invest in our organic growth opportunities across business units, during 2024, we returned record amounts of capital through a combination of dividends and share repurchases, a process that we intend to accelerate in 2025 and 2026 as we move to maximize the efficiency of our balance sheet.





Finally, on the governance front, the Corporate Practices and Nominations Committee of FEMSA’s Board of Directors has formally launched the succession process for the CEO position. Please refer to the Recent Developments section of this release for further details.





We begin 2025 facing an increasingly challenging consumer environment in many of our markets, particularly Mexico, but we are confident we have a compelling opportunity set in front of us, a solid strategy to pursue those opportunities, and the best team in the business.”





Our Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call will be held on: Thursday, February 27, 2025, 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Mexico City Time). The conference call will be webcast live through streaming audio.



















ABOUT FEMSA







FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in the retail industry through a Proximity Americas Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, and other related retail formats, and Proximity Europe which includes Valora, our European retail unit which operates convenience and foodvenience formats. In the retail industry it also participates through a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related activities and Spin, which includes Spin by OXXO and Spin Premia, among other digital financial services initiatives. In the beverage industry, it participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 392,000 employees in 18 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index & Dow Jones Best-in-Class MILA Pacific Alliance Index, both from S&P Global; FTSE4Good Emerging Index; MSCI EM Latin America ESG Leaders Index; S&P/BMV Total México ESG, among other indexes.







