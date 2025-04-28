FEMSA Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results: Revenues Rise 11.1% Amid Mixed Operational Performance

FEMSA reports Q1 2025 results with revenue growth of 11.1% and operational income increase of 4.9% year-over-year.

Quiver AI Summary

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA) announced its first-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting an 11.1% increase in total consolidated revenues and a 4.9% rise in income from operations compared to the same quarter in 2024. In its Retail segment, however, revenues grew only 6.8%, with a significant 11.8% drop in income from operations, particularly due to weaker performance at OXXO in Mexico amidst a challenging environment. The company's digital financial service, Spin, saw substantial user growth, with active users increasing by over 20%. Coca-Cola FEMSA, part of FEMSA, also reported a solid performance, with a 10% increase in revenues. CEO José Antonio Fernandez Carbajal expressed cautious optimism about future recovery, citing ongoing initiatives to enhance revenue and manage operating costs. Despite global uncertainties, the company anticipates a resilient year ahead, particularly in the second half.

Potential Positives

Total Consolidated Revenues increased by 11.1% compared to 1Q24, indicating robust overall growth.

Coca-Cola FEMSA reported a 10.0% growth in total revenues and a 7.4% increase in income from operations, showcasing strong performance in the beverage sector.

Significant growth in active users for Spin by OXXO and Spin Premia, with increases of 20.9% and 15.9%, respectively, highlighting the effectiveness of digital financial services initiatives.

The CEO expressed confidence in future recovery and growth, emphasizing the company's resilience and strategic initiatives to drive profitability despite current market challenges.

Potential Negatives

Income from operations in the Proximity Americas division decreased by 11.8%, signaling potential challenges in this core business area.

Proximity Europe also faced a significant decrease in income from operations of 14.6%, highlighting operational difficulties in that market.

The company had to implement cost-cutting initiatives due to higher operating expenses, including increased labor costs, which may indicate underlying financial pressures.

FAQ

What were FEMSA's revenue growth figures in Q1 2025?

FEMSA reported total consolidated revenues grew by 11.1% in the first quarter of 2025.

How did OXXO perform in terms of income from operations?

OXXO's income from operations decreased by 11.8% compared to the first quarter of 2024.

What is Spin by OXXO's user growth rate?

Spin by OXXO saw user growth of 20.9%, reaching 8.9 million active users in Q1 2025.

What challenges did FEMSA face in the retail sector?

The retail sector experienced a decline in same-store traffic, particularly in OXXO Mexico due to a soft consumer environment.

When is FEMSA's Q1 2025 conference call scheduled?

The conference call will be held on April 28, 2025, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FMX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $FMX stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MONTERREY, Mexico, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) announced today its operational and financial results for the first quarter of 2025.









FEMSA:





Total





Consolidated Revenues grew 11.1%



and



Income from Operations increased 4.9%



compared to 1Q24.



and compared to 1Q24.





FEMSA Retail







1







:





Proximity Americas t





otal Revenues grew 6.8%



and



Income from operations decreased





11.8%



versus 1Q24.



and versus 1Q24.





SPIN:





Spin by OXXO had 8.9 million active users







2





representing



20.9% growth



compared to 1Q24 while



Spin Premia had 25.2 million active loyalty users







2





representing



15.9% growth



compared to 1Q24, and an average tender



3



of



42.5



% which increased from 35.1% tender in 1Q24.



representing compared to 1Q24 while representing compared to 1Q24, and an average tender of % which increased from 35.1% tender in 1Q24.





COCA-COLA FEMSA:





Total Revenues and Income from Operations grew 10.0%



and



7.4%,



respectively against 1Q24.













Financial Summary for the First Quarter 2025







Change vs. comparable period































Total Revenues









Gross Profit









Income from





Operations









Same-Store Sales













As Reported









1Q25









1Q25









1Q25









1Q25













FEMSA Consolidated







11.1%





15.8%





4.9%















Proximity Americas







6.8%





10.0%





(11.8%)





(1.8%)











Proximity Europe







18.0%





14.8%





(14.6%)





N.A.











Health







21.0%





23.5%





27.4%





15.4%











Fuel







1.8%





4.4%





(13.9%)





6.1%











Coca-Cola FEMSA







10.0%





12.0%





7.4%















Comparable







(A)































FEMSA Consolidated







5.6%





8.3%





1.7%















Proximity Americas







1.4%





7.2%





(11.0%)





(2.2%)











Proximity Europe







0.9%





(1.9%)





(27.7%)





N.A.











Health







7.0%





8.7%





11.7%





3.5%











Fuel







1.8%





4.4%





(13.9%)





6.1%











Coca-Cola FEMSA







5.9%





7.8%





3.2%

















José Antonio Fernandez Carbajal, FEMSA’s Chief Executive Officer, commented:





“During the first quarter, we were able to navigate a challenging environment and calendar across several markets, particularly in Mexico, taking advantage of our resilient, geographically diversified business platform, and our outstanding team. For example, Coca-Cola FEMSA leveraged solid volume performance and currency tailwinds in most of its South American markets to offset softer trends in Mexico, keeping them in a position to deliver a solid set of results for the quarter. We also saw promising performances from several of our international health retail operations, enhanced by favorable FX tailwinds as certain South American currencies strengthened against the Mexican peso.





At Proximity Americas, we had a slower start to the year. In many ways we were able to anticipate this, given the combination of an adverse calendar, a continued soft consumer environment, and a demanding comparison base, particularly at OXXO Mexico where these trends manifested themselves in the form of a decline in same-store traffic, that in turn put some pressure on the top line. We were able to mitigate this pressure with another strong showing at the gross margin level, however, we are also facing higher expenses that largely reflect increased labor costs. Accordingly, we have put in place or accelerated a broad array of top-line and cost-cutting initiatives to drive revenues and commercial income, and to mitigate the higher operating and overhead expenses.





Fortunately, we have good visibility into certain elements of our Mexico business for the rest of the year, and our base case is projecting a recovery as we approach mid-year and gaining momentum during the third quarter and beyond. Global macroeconomic uncertainty is high right now, but given what we can estimate now, and the variables that are within our control, we anticipate 2025 will turn out to be another solid year for us, particularly when we consider that the second half of the year weighs more than the first half for many of our business units. We have been through slowdowns many times before, and our businesses have demonstrated time and time again their defensive and resilient nature, and their ability to adapt and emerge from these tough periods in good, if not better, shape.





We are constructive on the initiatives being implemented across businesses, and on the multiple levers we can utilize to drive incremental revenues, lower costs, and ultimately profitability. We remain cautiously optimistic and confident that we have a powerful and resilient business platform, a solid strategy, and the best possible team to carry out the task.”









To obtain the full text of this earnings release, please visit our Investor Relations website at







https://femsa.gcs-web.com/



under the Financial Reports section























CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION



























Our First Quarter 2025 Conference Call will be held on: Monday, April 28, 2025, 10:00 AM Eastern Time (8:00 AM Mexico City Time). The conference call will be webcast live through streaming audio.























Telephone:







Toll Free US:





(866) 580 3963













International:





+1 (786) 697 3501



























Webcast:









https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/eovsj9jj/

























Conference ID:







FEMSA





























If you are unable to participate live, the conference call audio will be available on



https://femsa.gcs-web.com/financial-reports/quarterly-results

















ABOUT FEMSA







FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in the retail industry through a Proximity Americas Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, and other related retail formats, and Proximity Europe which includes Valora, our European retail unit which operates convenience and foodvenience formats. In the retail industry it also participates though a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related activities and Spin, which includes Spin by OXXO and Spin Premia, among other digital financial services initiatives. In the beverage industry, it participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 392,000 employees in 18 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index & Dow Jones Best-in-Class MILA Pacific Alliance Index, both from S&P Global; FTSE4Good Emerging Index; MSCI EM Latin America ESG Leaders Index; S&P/BMV Total México ESG, among other indexes.





_______________________







(A)



Please refer to page 12 for our definition of “comparable” and a description of the factors affecting the comparability of our financial and operating performance.







1



FEMSA Retail: Proximity Americas & Europe, Fuel and FEMSA Health.







2



Active User for Spin by OXXO: Any user with a balance or that has transacted within the last 56 days.





Active User for Spin Premia: User that has transacted at least once with OXXO Premia within the last 90 days.







3



Tender: OXXO MXN sales with Spin Premia redemption or accrual / Total OXXO MXN Sales, during the period.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.