FEMSA Q1 Earnings Beat as OXXO Mexico & Americas & Mobility Aid

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. FMX, alias FEMSA, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted net majority earnings per ADS of 92 cents, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 65 cents by 41.5% and up from 45 cents in the year-ago quarter. The company reported net majority earnings per ADS of $2.41 (Ps. 4.34 per FEMSA unit).



Net consolidated income was Ps. 17,639 million (US$978.2 million), reflecting growth of 97.3% from the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues were US$11.82 billion (Ps. 207,784 million), rising 6.1% year over year in the local currency and edging past the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.76 billion by 0.5%. Results were supported by continued traction in the ecosystem around OXXO, including Spin Premia, which ended the quarter with 65.1 million total acquired users. Excluding the currency effects and M&A, comparable revenues grew 8.5% year over year.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have rallied 12.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 0.9% growth.



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Peeking Into FMX’s Q1 Margin Details

FEMSA’s gross profit rose 6.6% year over year to Ps. 84,094 million (US$4.66 billion). The consolidated gross margin expanded 20 basis points (bps) to 40.5%, driven by the gross margin expansion of 140 bps in OXXO Mexico, 170 bps in Americas & Mobility, and 150 bps in Coca-Cola FEMSA, offset by a contraction of 60 bps in Europe and 320 bps in Health. Comparable gross profit rose 9.1% year over year, while the comparable gross margin expanded 60 bps to 39.9%.



FEMSA’s operating income (income from operations) improved 5.5% year over year to Ps. 14,314 million (US$793.8 million), reflecting a balance of strength across proximity formats and pressure in selected businesses. Comparable operating income increased 12.1% year over year. The consolidated operating margin was flat year over year at 6.9%, driven by margin expansion of 80 bps in OXXO Mexico, 20 bps in Americas & Mobility, and 20 bps in Europe. This was partly negated by the operating margin contraction of 50 bps in the Health division and 50 bps in Coca-Cola FEMSA.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 11.2% to Ps. 28,127 million ($1.56 billion). Below the line, FEMSA’s effective tax rate was 17.1%, influenced by a one-time, non-cash gain tied to the BradyPLUS and Imperial Dade merger that lifted reported profitability.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

FEMSA’s Q1 Segmental Performance

OXXO Mexico: Total revenues for the segment rose 8.3% year over year to Ps. 74,424 million (US$4.1 billion). The company reported 6% growth in same-store sales for OXXO Mexico, driven by a 6.6% rise in average customer ticket, offset by a 0.5% decline in store traffic. Profitability also improved meaningfully. The gross margin expanded 140 basis points to 46.2%, while income from operations rose 20.9% and the operating margin increased 80 basis points to 7.6%, supported by revenue growth management initiatives, supplier income and cost discipline. The OXXO Mexico division had 24,455 stores as of March 31, 2026.



Americas & Mobility: Total revenues for the segment rose 12.9% year over year to Ps. 24,988 million (US$1.4 billion), reflecting both categories of the platform. Fuel sales grew 7.5%, while merchandise sales jumped 36.6%, aided by operational improvements and the inclusion of OXXO Brazil beginning Feb. 1, 2026. Comparable revenues increased 10.5%. The company reported 4.7% growth in same-store sales for Americas & Mobility. The segment’s gross margin improved 170 bps to 17.2% and operating income rose 34%. The Americas & Mobility division had 1,942 stores as of March 31, 2026.



Europe: Total revenues for the segment grew 0.1% year over year to Ps. 12,919 million (US$716.4 million), while same-store sales declined 2.7%. Even with that pressure, income from operations increased 7.4%, and the operating margin improved 20 bps to 2.8%, reflecting expense control and improved Swiss retail and consumer food service performance.



Health Division: The segment reported total revenues of Ps. 22,175 million (US$1.23 billion), up 0.9% year over year and 6.5% on a comparable basis. This was driven by positive currency-neutral performance in Colombia retail, Chile and Ecuador, partially offset by weakness in Mexico. The segment’s store base reached 4,527 locations as of March 31, 2026. Same-store sales were flat in Mexican pesos and 7.2% on a comparable basis. The gross margin declined 320 bps to 26.2% and operating income fell 14.2%, with performance weighed down by Mexico and a smaller store base.



Coca-Cola FEMSA: Total revenues for the segment advanced 1.1% year over year to Ps. 70,925 million (US$3.9 billion). On a comparable basis, revenues moved up 6%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s consolidated operating income declined 2.3% year over year and 2.6% on a comparable basis. The segment’s operating margin contracted 50 bps to 12.7%.

FEMSA’s Financial Position

As of March 31, 2026, FEMSA had cash and cash equivalents of Ps. 106,905 million (US$5.9 billion). The company’s long-term debt was Ps. 137,330 million (US$7.62 billion).



In the first quarter of 2026, capital expenditure totaled Ps. 6,195 million (US$343.5 million), a 29.5% decline from the prior year, reflecting lower investments across all businesses. The reduction underscores a disciplined and more selective approach to growth across the portfolio.

Other Stocks to Consider

We have highlighted three other top-ranked stocks from the Consumer Staples sector, namely Vita Coco Company COCO, B&G Foods BGS and Post Holdings POST.



Vita Coco develops, manufactures, markets and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific. The company currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COCO’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 14.6% and 36.8% from the previous year’s reported figures. Vita Coco delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 11.7%.



B&G Foods manufactures, sells and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. It presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for B&G Foods’ 2026 EPS indicates growth of 5.9% from the prior-year reported level. B&G Foods delivered a trailing four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 19.5%.



Post Holdings is a consumer-packaged goods holding company, which is involved in the production of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient and convenient nutrition product categories. POST currently has a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Post Holdings’ fiscal 2026 sales and EPS implies growth of 2.7% and 0.1%, respectively, from the previous year’s reported numbers. Post Holdings delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 19.6%.

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Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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