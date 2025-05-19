Markets
FMX

FEMSA Launches $250 Mln Accelerated Share Buyback Via U.S. ASR Agreement

May 19, 2025 — 03:42 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) has entered into a $250 million accelerated share repurchase - ASR agreement with a U.S.-based financial institution.

This initiative is part of FEMSA's broader capital allocation strategy aimed at improving shareholder returns.

The ASR involves the repurchase of FEMSA's American Depositary Shares (ADS), with an initial delivery of 483,559 ADSs scheduled for May 20, 2025. The final number of shares repurchased will depend on the daily volume-weighted average price of FEMSA's ADSs during the ASR period, adjusted for a discount.

The transaction is expected to be fully settled by the third quarter of 2025, further reinforcing FEMSA's commitment to delivering value to shareholders through strategic capital deployment.

FMX is currently trading at $107.16, or 3.64% higher on the NYSE.

