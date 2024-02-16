FEMSA (FMX) Unveils Capital Plan Under Forward Strategy

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. FMX alias, FEMSA, has provided further insights on its future capital allocation, aligning with its FEMSA Forward strategy that was introduced in February 2023. The company’s capital allocation strategy is focused on enhancing long-term intrinsic per-share value.



With a robust portfolio of compelling investment opportunities at its disposal, the company is poised to channel substantial capital into core organic growth initiatives, predominantly within Mexico. In Mexico, it holds a significant economic footprint as one of the largest employers and taxpayers.



Over the next five years, FEMSA anticipates investing more than Ps. 237,000 million in core organic growth endeavors, with a substantial portion of Ps. 170,000 million earmarked for Mexico, underscoring the company's unwavering dedication to its roots. Additionally, FEMSA expects to return capital to shareholders as a pivotal component of its holistic strategy, following the successful execution of FEMSA Forward-related divestments and considering anticipated organic and inorganic capital requirements.



Key Components of the Capital Allocation Strategy

FEMSA's capital allocation strategy pivots on several key principles and parameters designed to maximize shareholder value while ensuring prudent financial management. The company prioritizes organic investments within established business models, targeting returns exceeding the cost of capital with a commensurate level of risk. Additionally, inorganic investments are scrutinized based on strict financial criteria, emphasizing value creation and cash flow generation to align with strategic objectives.



FEMSA aims to return nearly six percent of its current public market value to shareholders over the next two to three years through dividends and share buybacks, emphasizing the optimization of per-share value accretion. The predominant principle is to avoid maintaining idle capital on the balance sheet, with a focus on reaching and maintaining a 2x Net Debt/EBITDA ex-KOF objective to ensure financial prudence.

Return of Capital Initiatives for 2024

FEMSA's capital allocation plans for 2024 include a combination of dividends and a multi-year share buyback program, reflecting the company's commitment to rewarding shareholders while maintaining financial flexibility. The company plans to propose the following initiatives at the 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting, to be held on Mar 22, 2024.



FEMSA expects to increase ordinary dividends by 20% compared with 2023, disbursed through four quarterly installments. It also plans to pay an additional dividend, over and above the approved ordinary dividends, which is likely to be distributed in four quarterly installments. The company also expects to double the maximum share buyback capacity from the existing authorization, which underscores FEMSA's confidence in its long-term value proposition.

Medium-Term Capital Allocation Plan

Looking ahead, FEMSA remains committed to utilizing a mix of share buybacks and additional dividends in the medium term. This strategic approach, focused on per-share value accretion and maintaining optimal leverage levels, underscores the company's unwavering dedication to enhancing shareholder returns while upholding financial prudence.

Conclusion

FEMSA's detailed capital allocation plans underscore its proactive stance toward value creation, financial stewardship and shareholder engagement. By prioritizing organic growth, prudent investments and robust shareholder returns, FEMSA continues to cement its position as a stalwart in the Mexico market while delivering sustained value to its shareholders.



Shares of the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have rallied 50.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 5.5%.

