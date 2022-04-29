FEMSA (FMX) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. FMX or FEMSA is slated to report first-quarter 2022 earnings on May 2. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports quarterly results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its first-quarter earnings of 94 cents per share suggests 27% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.64 billion, indicating growth of 8.5% from that reported in the year-ago quarter.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 19.47%. However, it has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.6%, on average.

Factors at Play

FEMSA has been witnessing sales momentum, owing to gains across all business units, along with a favorable comparison with the year-ago quarter.



On its last reported quarter’s earnings call, management noted that trends across its business units and markets have been improving as the health situation continues to recover.



Gains from market recovery are likely to have aided the company’s first-quarter sales. FEMSA’s digital initiatives and business expansion endeavors are also expected to have contributed to the performance in the first quarter.



The company’s digital initiatives and business expansion endeavors have been on track. Its focus on offering customers more options to make contactless purchases by intensifying digital and technology-driven initiatives across operations has been aiding the digital performance.



The company’s Coca-Cola FEMSA has been leading the way with its omni-channel business, while FEMSA Comercio has been progressing with the adoption of digital initiatives. Within its OXXO store chains, the company is anticipated to have witnessed gains from investments in digital offerings, loyalty programs and fintech platforms.



FEMSA is also expected to have benefitted from growth via its acquisition strategy. It has been on track to expand in the U.S. specialized distribution industry through the acquisitions of two businesses. The acquisitions are expected to have contributed to the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, the company has been witnessing soft gross margin trends, which are expected to have continued in the first quarter. FEMSA’s performance is also expected to have been partly hurt by the impacts of supply-chain disruptions and higher raw material costs.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FEMSA this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



FEMSA has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

