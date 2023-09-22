FEMSA (FMX) on Track With Growth Strategies, Stock to Gain

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. FMX, alias FEMSA, is witnessing robust trends from growth across all business units, owing to effective growth strategies and robust market demand. The company is also well-placed for growth through investments in digital and technology-driven initiatives, and continued strength in OXXO Mexico and OXXO Gas. FMX’s solid growth prospects, driven by its strategy of creating a distribution platform in the United States, bode well.



FEMSA has been gaining pace in the digital space through its tech and innovation business unit — Digital@FEMSA. The unit is focused on building a value-added digital and financial ecosystem for end customers and businesses. It is also inclined toward enabling and leveraging the strategic assets of FEMSA’s core business verticals.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have rallied 75.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 10.1%. The FMX stock also compared favorably with the sector’s growth of 0.4% and the S&P 500’s 17.5% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FEMSA’s venture in the specialized distribution industry relates to its plan of investing in adjacent businesses, which can leverage capabilities across different markets, providing an opportunity for attractive growth and risk-adjusted returns.



With the presence of its OXXO business and other retail operations, the company has become an expert in the organization and management of supply chains and distribution systems. FEMSA serves several businesses and retail customers through millions of interactions in different industries.



The company’s Coca-Cola FEMSA is leading the way with its omni-channel business, while the Proximity division is progressing with the adoption of digital initiatives for the OXXO stores. Within its OXXO store chains, FMX is on track with investing in digital offerings, loyalty programs and fintech platforms to evolve stronger over the long term. Its OXXO digital wallet, OXXO Premia and loyalty program have been performing well. The company made progress on its digital efforts, with the continued addition of Spin Premia and Spin by OXXO customers at an accelerated Pace.



Spin by OXXO received its definitive authorization to operate as a fintech in Mexico. Spin by OXXO reached 7.6 million users in second-quarter 2023, suggesting 142.1% year-over-year growth. Active users at Spin by OXXO currently represent 75.8% of the acquired user base. Meanwhile, Spin Premia reached 32.7 million users in the second quarter, reflecting year-over-year growth of 115%. Active users at Spin Premia represented 48.3% of the total acquired user base.

