FEMSA Files Annual Reports for Fiscal Year 2024 with SEC and Mexican Authorities

FEMSA filed its 2024 annual report with SEC and local authorities, available on its investor relations website.

Quiver AI Summary

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA) announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Mexican regulatory authorities. The reports, including audited financial statements, are available on FEMSA's investor relations website. The company emphasizes its commitment to creating economic and social value and aims to be a leading employer and neighbor in its communities. FEMSA operates in the retail sector with its Proximity Americas and Europe divisions, which include the OXXO store chain and Valora in Europe, as well as a Health Division and two digital financial services initiatives. It also has a significant presence in the beverage industry through Coca-Cola FEMSA. With over 392,000 employees across 18 countries, FEMSA holds memberships in several prominent ESG indexes.

Potential Positives

FEMSA filed its annual report with both the U.S. SEC and the Mexican financial authorities, highlighting transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements.

The company provides shareholders with access to audited financial statements, demonstrating commitment to financial accountability.

FEMSA operates across multiple business sectors including retail and beverages, showcasing diversification and potential for growth.

The company's membership in several prestigious indices indicates recognition for its outstanding corporate governance and sustainability practices.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is FEMSA's annual report for fiscal year 2024 about?

FEMSA's annual report details its financial performance and audited statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

Where can I find FEMSA's annual report and financial statements?

The reports are available on FEMSA's investor relations website at http://ir.femsa.com.

How can shareholders obtain a hard copy of FEMSA's annual report?

Shareholders can request a hard copy of the annual report free of charge through the contact listed in the press release.

What industries does FEMSA operate in?

FEMSA operates in the retail and beverage industries, including convenience stores and Coca-Cola bottling operations.

How many employees does FEMSA have?

FEMSA employs over 392,000 people across 18 countries worldwide.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FMX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $FMX stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MONTERREY, Mexico, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) followed by its annual report, for the same period, with the Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (Mexican Banking and Securities Commission) and the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (Mexican Stock Exchange).





These reports are available on FEMSA's investor relations website at



http://ir.femsa.com



.





Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the report, which includes FEMSA’s audited financial statements, free of charge through the contact listed below.







About FEMSA







FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in the retail industry through a Proximity Americas Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, and other related retail formats, and Proximity Europe which includes Valora, our European retail unit which operates convenience and foodvenience formats. In the retail industry it also participates though a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related activities and Spin, which includes Spin by OXXO and Spin Premia, among other digital financial services initiatives. In the beverage industry, it participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 392,000 employees in 18 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index & Dow Jones Best-in-Class MILA Pacific Alliance Index, both from S&P Global; FTSE4Good Emerging Index; MSCI EM Latin America ESG Leaders Index; S&P/BMV Total México ESG, among other indexes.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.