FEMSA Completes Divestiture of Logistics Operations to Grupo Traxión for 4,040 Million Mexican Pesos

FEMSA finalized the sale of its logistics operations, Solistica, to TRAXIÓN for 4 billion Mexican pesos.

Quiver AI Summary

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA) has completed the divestiture of its logistics operations under the Solistica brand to Grupo Traxión, a major transportation and logistics firm in Mexico. This transaction, which was initially announced in October 2024, encompasses FEMSA’s transportation management and contract logistics operations across Mexico, Colombia, and Brazil, excluding its less-than-truckload operations in Brazil. The deal was valued at 4,040 million Mexican pesos on a cash-free, debt-free basis. FEMSA operates in various sectors, including retail and beverage, employing over 392,000 individuals across 18 countries. Traxión, founded in 2011, provides a comprehensive range of logistics services and boasts a substantial operational footprint with a diverse client base and employee workforce.

Potential Positives

FEMSA completed the successful divestiture of its logistics operations, generating substantial cash consideration of $4,040 million Mexican pesos, which can be reinvested into other strategic initiatives.

The transaction allows FEMSA to streamline its operations and focus on its core business areas, including its retail and beverage divisions, potentially enhancing operational efficiency.

By partnering with Grupo Traxión, a leading player in the logistics sector, FEMSA ensures that its logistics operations are managed by a specialized company, potentially improving service quality and customer satisfaction.

Potential Negatives

The divestiture of significant logistics operations may indicate FEMSA is scaling back its involvement in a key growth area, potentially signaling challenges in this sector.

The transaction involves transferring control of operations across multiple countries (Mexico, Colombia, Brazil), which might raise concerns regarding FEMSA's strategic focus and operational capabilities in these markets.

The total consideration of 4,040 million Mexican pesos suggests a substantial exit from its logistics business, which could impact the company’s future revenue streams and growth potential.

FAQ

What is the recent divestiture by FEMSA?

FEMSA announced the divestiture of its logistics operations, Solistica, to Grupo Traxión for $4,040 million Mexican pesos.

Which operations did FEMSA divest to Grupo Traxión?

The divested operations include FEMSA's transportation management and contract logistics in Mexico, Colombia, and Brazil.

What is the significance of this transaction for FEMSA?

This transaction allows FEMSA to focus on its core retail and beverage businesses while offloading logistics operations.

Who is Grupo Traxión?

Grupo Traxión is a leading transportation and logistics company in Mexico, recognized for its diverse service portfolio.

How many employees does FEMSA have across its business units?

FEMSA employs more than 392,000 employees across its various business units in 18 countries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FMX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FMX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$FMX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $FMX stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FMX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FMX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BBVA issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/25/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FMX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FMX forecast page.

Full Release



MONTERREY, Mexico, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) announced today the closing of its divestiture, previously disclosed on October 10, 2024, of certain of its logistics operations doing business as Solistica, to Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: TRAXIONA), a leading transportation and logistics company based in Mexico. The transaction includes FEMSA’s transportation management operations in Mexico, as well as its contract logistics operations in Mexico, Colombia and Brazil. The transaction does not include FEMSA’s LTL (less-than-truckload) operations in Brazil.





Total consideration for this transaction was $4,040 million Mexican pesos, on a cash-free, debt-free basis.







About FEMSA







FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in the retail industry through a Proximity Americas Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, and other related retail formats, and Proximity Europe which includes Valora, our European retail unit which operates convenience and foodvenience formats. In the retail industry it also participates though a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related activities and Spin, which includes Spin by OXXO and Spin Premia, among other digital financial services initiatives. In the beverage industry, it participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 392,000 employees in 18 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index & Dow Jones Best-in-Class MILA Pacific Alliance Index, both from S&P Global; FTSE4Good Emerging Index; MSCI EM Latin America ESG Leaders Index; S&P/BMV Total México ESG, among other indexes.







About TRAXIÓN







TRAXIÓN is the leading transportation and logistics company in Mexico. It offers a one-stop solution through the broadest and most diverse service portfolio in the country. TRAXIÓN’s platform operates three main business segments: Mobility of Cargo, Logistics and Technology, and Mobility of Personnel. The Company has 10 highly recognized brands for their leadership in different sector niches. TRAXIÓN was founded in 2011 and ended the 2Q24 with an average fleet of 11,043 power units, 709,998 square meters of 3PL logistic warehousing space, national reach, more than 1,300 clients, and over 22,000 employees. TRAXIÓN’s most important competitive advantages include: an experienced and committed management team, the use of the latest technology, being the only consolidator in a highly fragmented industry and the only institutional company in a sector dominated by family-owned companies, a diverse portfolio comprised of premium services, long-term partnerships with clients and suppliers, and an anticipated market outlook.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.