Femicides in Mexico rise more than 2%, protests rage

Lizbeth Diaz Reuters
Femicides in Mexico are on the rise this year, according to official statistics released on Friday, murders that have intensified protests this month demanding the government address violence against women.

Mexico City Sept 18 (Reuters) - Femicides in Mexico are on the rise this year, according to official statistics released on Friday, murders that have intensified protests this month demanding the government address violence against women.

Between January and August, murders of women rose 2.2% to 645, compared to the same period in 2019 when there were 631, according to the official data.

Since March, feminist organizations across the country have escalated their protests, defacing government buildings and monuments, often with the slogan "not one more."

Earlier this month, a group of women occupied the offices of Mexico's human rights commission to protest violence in the country.

