Femasys Shares Positive FemBloc Trial Results, Strengthening Birth Control Innovation

(RTTNews) - Femasys Inc. (FEMY), on Tuesday announced the peer-reviewed publication of positive clinical trial results for its FemBloc permanent birth control method in the Journal of Gynecology & Reproductive Medicine.

The published data from multi-center trials demonstrated compelling effectiveness, with a 0 percent pregnancy rate among eligible subjects after a three-month post-treatment confirmation.

The safety profile of FemBloc was also strong, with no serious adverse events reported over five years, confirming its potential as a safe and long-term solution for permanent contraception.

FemBloc is a non-surgical, in-office procedure that uses a proprietary synthetic tissue adhesive to occlude the fallopian tubes, offering an alternative to traditional surgical sterilization.

With the high satisfaction rates from both patients and practitioners, FemBloc represents a groundbreaking advancement in permanent contraception, with fewer risks, lower costs, and greater accessibility.

Femasys is advancing the product with ongoing participation in the pivotal FINALE clinical trial, currently enrolling participants for U.S. approval.

The company's success in publishing this peer-reviewed data is a significant step toward broader regulatory approvals and market adoption.

Femasys remains focused on expanding its portfolio of women's health solutions, with FemBloc positioned as a key offering in its pipeline.

Currently, FEMY is trading at $1.54 down by 4.94 percent on the Nasdaq.

