Femasys Secures Israeli Approvals For FemaSeed, FemVue, And FemCerv

(RTTNews) - Femasys Inc. (FEMY), a biomedical company, on Tuesday announced the receipt of regulatory approvals from the Israeli Medical Device Division of the Ministry of Health or AMAR for three of its key products: FemaSeed Intratubal Insemination, FemVue, and FemCerv.

This marks an important step in the company's expansion into new markets following previous approvals in the U.S. and Europe.

FemaSeed is a groundbreaking infertility treatment that delivers sperm directly to the fallopian tube, improving fertilization chances. It serves as a cost-effective, less invasive alternative to traditional Intrauterine Insemination or IUI and offers a promising first-step treatment before IVF, particularly for men with low sperm count.

FemVue is an innovative, FDA-cleared diagnostic tool that evaluates fallopian tube health using ultrasound. By combining natural saline and air contrast, it allows a safe and reliable real-time assessment of the fallopian tubes in the comfort of a gynecologist's office, making it an essential companion diagnostic for FemaSeed treatment.

FemCerv is the only FDA-cleared product designed to collect endocervical tissue samples painlessly for cervical cancer detection. It offers a more comfortable and accurate method for obtaining tissue samples, enhancing the diagnostic process for women.

These approvals follow FemaSeed's U.S. FDA clearance in September 2023 and CE mark approval in June 2024, demonstrating Femasys's continued commitment to expanding its portfolio of innovative, accessible healthcare solutions for women.

Currently, FEMY is trading at $1.15 up by 0.89%.

