Femasys Revenue Jumps 85 Percent in Q2

Key Points Revenue surged 84.8% to $0.41 million (GAAP) in Q2 2025, far outpacing consensus estimates (GAAP) but still early-stage in scale.

FemBloc gained its first-ever European approval; FemaSeed and FemVue secured new regulatory clearances and partnerships.

Net loss (GAAP) narrowed slightly to $4.59 million, while cash reserves (GAAP) dropped to $3.22 million, bringing a near-term cash crunch.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY), a women’s health medical technology firm developing permanent birth control and fertility solutions, released its second quarter 2025 results on August 8, 2025. The earnings report was marked by strong revenue growth to $0.41 million (GAAP)—an 84.8% jump in GAAP sales from the prior year period—driven by accelerating early-stage sales of FemaSeed intratubal insemination devices and FemVue diagnostic systems. This figure (GAAP revenue of $409,268) came in far above analyst estimates. The company posted a GAAP net loss of $4.59 million, a slight improvement from the $4.68 million GAAP net loss in Q2 2024. Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) was slightly better than analyst estimates at $(0.16). Despite clear commercial and regulatory progress, continued operating losses and a $3.22 million cash balance as of June 30, 2025 mean Femasys will need additional funding within the next quarter to sustain operations.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.16) $(0.16) $(0.21) 23.8 % Revenue (GAAP) $0.41 million $1.02 million N/A N/A Net Loss $(4.59 million) $(4.68 million) -1.9 % Research & Development Expense $1.41 million $1,975,875 (28.6 %) Cash and Cash Equivalents (at quarter end) $3.22 million N/A

Femasys at a Glance and Business Focus

Femasys designs and commercializes non-surgical products for women’s reproductive health needs. Its main portfolio spans permanent birth control devices—most notably the FemBloc system—and fertility-related solutions like FemaSeed and FemVue.

Recent company focus has been on winning new regulatory approvals, especially for FemBloc, and moving early-stage products from research and development into wider commercial sales. Key success factors for Femasys include clearing regulatory hurdles in each market, gaining adoption from clinics and patients, and forming the right distribution partnerships. Protecting its intellectual property is also essential given the specialized nature of its technology.

Quarter Highlights: Financial and Product Progress

Revenue (GAAP) climbed 84.8%, driven by sales of FemaSeed and FemVue. A roughly $400,000 order from Spain signals a pivotal step in international expansion efforts. Sales of FemaSeed intratubal insemination devices and FemVue diagnostic products—tools that facilitate fertility assessment—drove most of the top-line gain. Together, these products represent the company's early moves beyond the U.S. market.

On the regulatory front, Femasys achieved a series of important clearances: FemBloc received its first European approval, marking the first global regulatory sign-off for a non-surgical permanent birth control option in the company's portfolio. FemaSeed and FemVue also gained approvals in Australia and New Zealand, expanding potential markets and laying groundwork for future sales. Ongoing enrollment in U.S. pivotal trials for FemBloc continues, which will be crucial for future coverage and adoption in the American healthcare market.

The company expanded its reach through new partnerships. It announced a relationship with the Carolinas Fertility Institute, an eight-clinic network in the U.S, to offer FemaSeed to more patients. Distribution partnerships in Spain will support further commercialization of FemBloc. Femasys also shored up its patent portfolio, receiving notice of intent to grant new patents in Europe and the U.S. for FemBloc and FemaSeed, maintaining its lead in the emerging non-surgical device category.

Financially, the net loss (GAAP) narrowed slightly to $4.59 million, reflecting both increased sales and a 28.4% drop in research and development expense as products transition to the commercial phase. However, cash burn remained high: the $3.22 million cash balance at June 30, 2025 gives the company only enough runway to operate into early fourth quarter, without additional funding. The company raised $4.5 million in new equity but continued operating losses have quickly reduced available resources. Inventory increased 71.8% year-to-date (as of June 30, 2025), showing strategic preparation for expected sales but also a concentration of capital in unsold goods. The share count rose from 23,355,926 as of December 31, 2024, to 32,575,407 as of June 30, 2025. Femasys does not currently pay a dividend.

Looking Forward

Femasys management did not provide specific revenue or earnings targets for the coming quarters or for fiscal 2025. Leadership emphasized that the next stages will focus on translating recent approvals and pilot orders into routine commercial adoption, particularly in the European Union and new Asia-Pacific markets, and continuing to build distribution and clinic partnerships.

Given the current cash position as of June 30, 2025, the company expects its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund operations into the early fourth quarter of 2025. The expanding international footprint and product pipeline, along with progress on intellectual property protection, remain important areas for investors to monitor in the coming periods.

FEMY does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

