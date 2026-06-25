Femasys Regains Nasdaq Compliance, Focuses On Reproductive Health Pipeline

(RTTNews) - Femasys Inc. (FEMY) announced it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, closing the matter with regulators and securing continued listing status.

Chief Executive Officer Kathy Lee-Sepsick called the development "an important milestone for Femasys and our shareholders," adding that the company remains focused on advancing strategic priorities, expanding access to reproductive health solutions, and building long-term value.

Femays is commercializing a portfolio of fertility and permanent birth control innovations, including FemaSeed Intratubal Insemination, which has shown more than double the pregnancy rate of traditional intrauterine insemination (IUI) in published clinical data. Other products include FemVue for ultrasound-based fallopian tube assessment, FemHSG Catheter, and FemBloc, the first non-surgical, in-office permanent birth control alternative, which has received regulatory approvals in Europe, the UK, and New Zealand.

Enrollment is ongoing in the pivotal FINALE trial for FemBloc, aimed at securing U.S. FDA approval.

This compliance update reinforces Femasys' ability to pursue its pipeline strategy while maintaining investor confidence in its Nasdaq listing.

FEMY has traded between $3.66 and $22.20 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $3.67, down 8.48%. During after-hours trading the stock is at $3.65, down 0.54%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.