Femasys Prices $8 Mln Public Offering To Fund Product Development And Commercial Expansion

(RTTNews) - Femasys Inc. (FEMY) has priced an underwritten public offering totaling approximately $8 million through the sale of 10.43 million shares of common stock or pre-funded warrants, along with common warrants to purchase up to 22.18 million shares.

Most shares and warrants are priced at $0.36 per unit, with certain officers purchasing at $0.5151. Warrants are immediately exercisable and valid for five years.

The company intends to use net proceeds to expand commercial operations, advance product development, cover capital expenditures, and support general corporate needs.

Tuesday FEMY closed at $0.376, down 27%, and is trading after hours at $0.4021, up 6.94%, on the NasdaqCM.

