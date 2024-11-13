News & Insights

Femasys price target lowered to $8 from $10 at Chardan

November 13, 2024 — 04:45 am EST

Chardan analyst Keay Nakae lowered the firm’s price target on Femasys (FEMY) to $8 from $10 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The lowered target reflects a higher projected future share count as modeled future capital raises, including one in Q1 of 2025, are expected to be more dilutive due to the current share price, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Read More on FEMY:

