Femasys Inc. Announces Regulatory Progress and Financial Results for First Quarter 2025 in Women's Health Innovation

Femasys announces regulatory progress and financial results, emphasizing advancements in women's health solutions and commercial strategy.
Quiver AI Summary
Femasys Inc. has reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 and provided an update on its ongoing commitment to improving women's health. The company has made significant progress, including regulatory approvals for its FemaSeed and FemBloc products in Europe, the UK, and Israel, and has partnered with CNY Fertility to offer FemaSeed. Femasys achieved a 78% increase in U.S. sales of FemaSeed, reflecting strong market demand for fertility treatments. Financially, the company saw a 25.9% increase in sales year-over-year but reported a net loss of nearly $5.9 million. The CEO emphasized the importance of these milestones and the company's focus on bridging gaps in women's reproductive health through innovative, safe, and accessible solutions.
Potential Positives
- Announcement of regulatory approval for FemBloc in Europe, marking a key milestone for a first-of-its-kind non-surgical permanent birth control option.
- Achieved a 78% quarter-over-quarter sales increase for FemaSeed in the U.S., indicating strong market momentum.
- Secured regulatory approvals for FemaSeed and two diagnostic devices in the United Kingdom and Israel, expanding market presence.
- Partnership with CNY Fertility to offer FemaSeed through a network of eleven fertility centers, enhancing distribution and accessibility.
Potential Negatives
- Research and development expenses increased by 67.6% compared to the same period in the previous year, suggesting rising operational costs that may pressure profitability.
- The net loss for the quarter increased to $5.9 million, up from $3.6 million in the prior year, highlighting ongoing financial challenges.
- The company has an accumulated deficit of approximately $133.1 million, indicating long-term financial struggles that could impact investor confidence.
FAQ
What is FemaSeed® and its purpose?
FemaSeed® is a first-line infertility treatment that offers a new option for couples experiencing fertility challenges.
What is FemBloc®?
FemBloc® is an innovative non-surgical permanent birth control method that is awaiting full regulatory approval in Europe.
How did Femasys perform financially in Q1 2025?
Femasys reported a 25.9% increase in sales to $341,264 and a net loss of $5,896,839 for Q1 2025.
What partnerships did Femasys announce recently?
Femasys announced partnerships with CNY Fertility and distribution arrangements for FemBloc in Spain.
Where can I find more information about Femasys?
More information can be found on Femasys’ official website at www.femasys.com and their social media channels.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$FEMY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $FEMY stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DAUNTLESS INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC added 1,575,143 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,968,928
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 633,000 shares (+328.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $696,300
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 40,968 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,064
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 37,675 shares (+42.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,442
- HRT FINANCIAL LP added 34,656 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,121
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 27,099 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,808
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 22,383 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,621
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
-- Company delivers on mission to transform women’s health with innovative solutions, including FemaSeed
®
for first-line infertility treatment and FemBloc
®
non-surgical permanent birth control (full system approval pending in Europe) --
ATLANTA, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Femasys Inc.
(NASDAQ: FEMY), a leading biomedical innovator addressing significant unmet needs in women’s health worldwide, with a broad portfolio of disruptive, accessible, in-office therapeutic and diagnostic products, announces financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and provides a corporate update.
Corporate Highlights from 1Q 2025 to date
Announced FemBloc permanent birth control delivery system approval in Europe; FemBloc blended polymer component successfully completed an expedited G12 Special MDR Audit for Class III devices, and the Notified Body has recommended for CE mark approval pending the final stages of European Medical Agency (EMA) review
Announced United Kingdom and Israeli regulatory approvals for FemaSeed and two diagnostic devices
Announced partnership with CNY Fertility, a national conglomerate of eleven fertility centers, to offer FemaSeed
Announced distribution partnerships for FemBloc in Spain
Announced peer-reviewed publication of positive safety and efficacy results from FemBloc clinical trials
Announced notices of intention to grant two new European patent applications for FemBloc
Announced notice of allowance for new U.S. patent application for FemaSeed
“Securing the first regulatory approval globally for the FemBloc delivery system marks a key milestone toward full system approval and the introduction of a first-of-its-kind, non-surgical permanent birth control option for women in Europe,” said Femasys’ CEO Kathy Lee-Sepsick. “Additionally in the first quarter of 2025, we began executing our commercialization strategy for FemaSeed, achieving a 78% quarter-over-quarter sales increase in the U.S., an encouraging early indicator of strong market momentum and the unmet need for additional fertility treatment options. We remain dedicated to closing critical gaps in women’s reproductive health through the advancement of safe, effective, accessible and innovative solutions.”
Financial Results for Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
Sales increased by $70,124, or 25.9%, to $341,264 for the three months of 2025, from $271,140 for the three months of 2024 due to sales of FemaSeed
Research and development expenses increased by $1,197,741, or 67.6%, to $2,968,472 for the three months of 2025 from $1,770,731 for the three months of 2024 primarily due to increased regulatory costs, material and development costs, and compensation costs
Net loss was $5,896,839, or ($0.23) per basic and diluted share attributable to common stockholders, for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, compared to net loss of $3,599,510, or ($0.17) per basic and diluted share attributable to common stockholders, for the same period ended March 31, 2024
Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025, was approximately $3.8 million and the Company had an accumulated deficit of approximately $133.1 million. The Company expects, based on its current operating plan, our current cash and cash equivalents, will be sufficient to fund its ongoing operations into early third quarter of 2025.
For more information, please refer to the Company’s Form 10-Q filed May 8, 2025, which can be accessed on the SEC website.
FEMASYS INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
Assets
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,820,208
3,451,761
Accounts receivable, net
233,598
488,373
Inventory
3,862,188
3,046,323
Prepaid and other current assets
1,216,258
1,035,993
Total current assets
9,132,252
8,022,450
Property and equipment, at cost:
Leasehold improvements
1,238,886
1,238,886
Office equipment
68,530
60,921
Furniture and fixtures
417,876
417,876
Machinery and equipment
3,068,033
2,856,740
Construction in progress
600,551
762,445
5,393,876
5,336,868
Less accumulated depreciation
(3,818,451
)
(3,740,769
)
Net property and equipment
1,575,425
1,596,099
Long-term assets:
Lease right-of-use assets, net
1,673,336
1,805,543
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
58,747
65,918
Other long-term assets
838,043
954,992
Total long-term assets
2,570,126
2,826,453
Total assets
$
13,277,803
12,445,002
(continued)
FEMASYS INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
2,331,794
1,419,044
Accrued expenses
1,170,288
1,151,049
Convertible notes payable, net (including related parties)
5,762,927
5,406,228
Clinical holdback – current portion
65,946
88,581
Lease liabilities – current portion
510,171
517,967
Total current liabilities
9,841,126
8,582,869
Long-term liabilities:
Clinical holdback – long-term portion
47,140
39,611
Lease liabilities – long-term portion
1,392,820
1,518,100
Total long-term liabilities
1,439,960
1,557,711
Total liabilities
11,281,086
10,140,580
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock, $.001 par, 200,000,000 authorized,
27,205,109 shares issued and 27,087,886 outstanding as of
March 31, 2025; and 23,473,149 shares issued
and 23,355,926 outstanding as of December 31, 2024
27,205
23,473
Treasury stock, 117,223 common shares
(60,000
)
(60,000
)
Warrants
1,860,008
1,860,008
Additional paid-in-capital
133,264,600
127,679,198
Accumulated deficit
(133,095,096
)
(127,198,257
)
Total stockholders’ equity
1,996,717
2,304,422
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
13,277,803
12,445,002
FEMASYS INC.
Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Sales
$
341,264
271,140
Cost of sales (excluding depreciation expense)
117,266
88,532
Operating expenses:
Research and development
2,968,472
1,770,731
Sales and marketing
908,567
300,487
General and administrative
1,722,713
1,502,804
Depreciation and amortization
84,853
71,228
Total operating expenses
5,684,605
3,645,250
Loss from operations
(5,460,607
)
(3,462,642
)
Other (expense) income:
Interest income
19,029
224,684
Interest expense
(459,449
)
(361,552
)
Total other (expense) income, net
(440,420
)
(136,868
)
Loss before income taxes
(5,901,027
)
(3,599,510
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(4,188
)
—
Net loss
$
(5,896,839
)
(3,599,510
)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
$
(5,896,839
)
(3,599,510
)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
$
(0.23
)
(0.17
)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
25,149,236
21,775,357
About Femasys
Femasys is a leading biomedical innovator focused on addressing critical unmet needs in women’s health with a broad, patent-protected portfolio of disruptive, accessible, in-office therapeutic and diagnostic products. As a U.S. manufacturer with global regulatory approvals, Femasys is actively commercializing its lead product innovations in the U.S. and key international markets. Femasys’ fertility portfolio includes FemaSeed
®
Intratubal Insemination, a groundbreaking first-line infertility treatment and FemVue
®
, a companion diagnostic for fallopian tube assessment. Published clinical trial data show FemaSeed is over twice as effective as traditional IUI, with a comparable safety profile, and high patient and practitioner satisfaction.
1
FemBloc
®
permanent birth control, the first and only non-surgical, in-office alternative to centuries-old surgical sterilization, expects full regulatory approval in Europe mid-year 2025. Commercialization of this highly cost effective, convenient and significantly safer approach, will begin in Spain through engaged partnerships followed by select European countries. Alongside FemBloc, the FemChec
®
, diagnostic product provides an ultrasound-based test to confirm procedural success. Published data from initial clinical trials demonstrated compelling effectiveness, five-year safety, and high patient and practitioner satisfaction.
2
For U.S. FDA approval, enrollment in the FINALE pivotal trial (NCT05977751) is on-going. Learn more at
www.femasys.com
, or follow us on
X
,
Facebook
and
LinkedIn
.
References
1
Liu, J. H., Glassner, M., Gracia, C. R., Johnstone, E. B., Schnell, V. L., Thomas, M. A., L. Morrison, Lee-Sepsick, K. (2024). FemaSeed Directional Intratubal Artificial Insemination for Couples with Male-Factor or Unexplained Infertility Associated with Low Male Sperm Count.
J Gynecol Reprod Med
, 8(2), 01-12. doi: 10.33140/JGRM.08.02.08.
2
Liu, J. H., Blumenthal, P. D., Castaño, P. M., Chudnoff, S. C., Gawron, L. M., Johnstone, E. B., Lee-Sepsick, K. (2025). FemBloc Non-Surgical Permanent Contraception for Occlusion of the Fallopian Tubes.
J Gynecol Reprod Med
, 9(1), 01-12. doi: 10.33140/JGRM.09.01.05.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “pending,” “intend,” “believe,” “suggests,” “potential,” “hope,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for our FemBloc product candidate; develop and advance our current FemBloc product candidate and successfully enroll and complete the clinical trial; the ability of our clinical trial to demonstrate safety and effectiveness of our product candidate and other positive results; estimates regarding the total addressable market for our products and product candidate; our ability to commercialize our products and product candidate, our ability to establish, maintain, grow or increase sales and revenues, or the effect of delays in commercializing our products, including FemaSeed; our business model and strategic plans for our products, technologies and business, including our implementation thereof; and those other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Femasys undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.
Contacts:
Investors:
IR@femasys.com
Media:
Media@femasys.com
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.