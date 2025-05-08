Femasys Inc. Announces Regulatory Progress and Financial Results for First Quarter 2025 in Women's Health Innovation

Femasys announces regulatory progress and financial results, emphasizing advancements in women's health solutions and commercial strategy.

Femasys Inc. has reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 and provided an update on its ongoing commitment to improving women's health. The company has made significant progress, including regulatory approvals for its FemaSeed and FemBloc products in Europe, the UK, and Israel, and has partnered with CNY Fertility to offer FemaSeed. Femasys achieved a 78% increase in U.S. sales of FemaSeed, reflecting strong market demand for fertility treatments. Financially, the company saw a 25.9% increase in sales year-over-year but reported a net loss of nearly $5.9 million. The CEO emphasized the importance of these milestones and the company's focus on bridging gaps in women's reproductive health through innovative, safe, and accessible solutions.

Announcement of regulatory approval for FemBloc in Europe, marking a key milestone for a first-of-its-kind non-surgical permanent birth control option.

Achieved a 78% quarter-over-quarter sales increase for FemaSeed in the U.S., indicating strong market momentum.

Secured regulatory approvals for FemaSeed and two diagnostic devices in the United Kingdom and Israel, expanding market presence.

Partnership with CNY Fertility to offer FemaSeed through a network of eleven fertility centers, enhancing distribution and accessibility.

Research and development expenses increased by 67.6% compared to the same period in the previous year, suggesting rising operational costs that may pressure profitability.

The net loss for the quarter increased to $5.9 million, up from $3.6 million in the prior year, highlighting ongoing financial challenges.

The company has an accumulated deficit of approximately $133.1 million, indicating long-term financial struggles that could impact investor confidence.

What is FemaSeed® and its purpose?

FemaSeed® is a first-line infertility treatment that offers a new option for couples experiencing fertility challenges.

What is FemBloc®?

FemBloc® is an innovative non-surgical permanent birth control method that is awaiting full regulatory approval in Europe.

How did Femasys perform financially in Q1 2025?

Femasys reported a 25.9% increase in sales to $341,264 and a net loss of $5,896,839 for Q1 2025.

What partnerships did Femasys announce recently?

Femasys announced partnerships with CNY Fertility and distribution arrangements for FemBloc in Spain.

Where can I find more information about Femasys?

More information can be found on Femasys’ official website at www.femasys.com and their social media channels.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

-- Company delivers on mission to transform women’s health with innovative solutions, including FemaSeed







®







for first-line infertility treatment and FemBloc







®







non-surgical permanent birth control (full system approval pending in Europe) --







ATLANTA, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Femasys Inc.



(NASDAQ: FEMY), a leading biomedical innovator addressing significant unmet needs in women’s health worldwide, with a broad portfolio of disruptive, accessible, in-office therapeutic and diagnostic products, announces financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and provides a corporate update.







Corporate Highlights from 1Q 2025 to date









“Securing the first regulatory approval globally for the FemBloc delivery system marks a key milestone toward full system approval and the introduction of a first-of-its-kind, non-surgical permanent birth control option for women in Europe,” said Femasys’ CEO Kathy Lee-Sepsick. “Additionally in the first quarter of 2025, we began executing our commercialization strategy for FemaSeed, achieving a 78% quarter-over-quarter sales increase in the U.S., an encouraging early indicator of strong market momentum and the unmet need for additional fertility treatment options. We remain dedicated to closing critical gaps in women’s reproductive health through the advancement of safe, effective, accessible and innovative solutions.”







Financial Results for Quarter Ended March 31, 2025









Sales increased by $70,124, or 25.9%, to $341,264 for the three months of 2025, from $271,140 for the three months of 2024 due to sales of FemaSeed



Sales increased by $70,124, or 25.9%, to $341,264 for the three months of 2025, from $271,140 for the three months of 2024 due to sales of FemaSeed



Research and development expenses increased by $1,197,741, or 67.6%, to $2,968,472 for the three months of 2025 from $1,770,731 for the three months of 2024 primarily due to increased regulatory costs, material and development costs, and compensation costs



Research and development expenses increased by $1,197,741, or 67.6%, to $2,968,472 for the three months of 2025 from $1,770,731 for the three months of 2024 primarily due to increased regulatory costs, material and development costs, and compensation costs



Net loss was $5,896,839, or ($0.23) per basic and diluted share attributable to common stockholders, for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, compared to net loss of $3,599,510, or ($0.17) per basic and diluted share attributable to common stockholders, for the same period ended March 31, 2024



Net loss was $5,896,839, or ($0.23) per basic and diluted share attributable to common stockholders, for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, compared to net loss of $3,599,510, or ($0.17) per basic and diluted share attributable to common stockholders, for the same period ended March 31, 2024



Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025, was approximately $3.8 million and the Company had an accumulated deficit of approximately $133.1 million. The Company expects, based on its current operating plan, our current cash and cash equivalents, will be sufficient to fund its ongoing operations into early third quarter of 2025.







For more information, please refer to the Company’s Form 10-Q filed May 8, 2025, which can be accessed on the SEC website.











FEMASYS INC.











Condensed Balance Sheets









(unaudited)



























































Assets













March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024











Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents





$





3,820,208













3,451,761

















Accounts receivable, net









233,598













488,373

















Inventory

















3,862,188













3,046,323

















Prepaid and other current assets









1,216,258













1,035,993

































Total current assets









9,132,252













8,022,450













Property and equipment, at cost:





























Leasehold improvements









1,238,886













1,238,886

















Office equipment









68,530













60,921

















Furniture and fixtures









417,876













417,876

















Machinery and equipment









3,068,033













2,856,740

















Construction in progress









600,551













762,445













































5,393,876













5,336,868













Less accumulated depreciation









(3,818,451





)









(3,740,769





)





























Net property and equipment









1,575,425













1,596,099













Long-term assets:





























Lease right-of-use assets, net









1,673,336













1,805,543

















Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization









58,747













65,918

















Other long-term assets









838,043













954,992

































Total long-term assets









2,570,126













2,826,453

































Total assets





$





13,277,803













12,445,002















(continued)

































































































FEMASYS INC.











Condensed Balance Sheets









(unaudited)











Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity













March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024











Current liabilities:





























Accounts payable





$





2,331,794













1,419,044

















Accrued expenses









1,170,288













1,151,049

















Convertible notes payable, net (including related parties)









5,762,927













5,406,228

















Clinical holdback – current portion









65,946













88,581

















Lease liabilities – current portion









510,171













517,967

































Total current liabilities









9,841,126













8,582,869













Long-term liabilities:





























Clinical holdback – long-term portion









47,140













39,611

















Lease liabilities – long-term portion









1,392,820













1,518,100

































Total long-term liabilities









1,439,960













1,557,711

































Total liabilities









11,281,086













10,140,580













Commitments and contingencies

























Stockholders’ equity:





























Common stock, $.001 par, 200,000,000 authorized,

































27,205,109 shares issued and 27,087,886 outstanding as of





























March 31, 2025; and 23,473,149 shares issued

































and 23,355,926 outstanding as of December 31, 2024









27,205













23,473

















Treasury stock, 117,223 common shares









(60,000





)









(60,000





)













Warrants

















1,860,008













1,860,008

















Additional paid-in-capital









133,264,600













127,679,198

















Accumulated deficit









(133,095,096





)









(127,198,257





)





























Total stockholders’ equity









1,996,717













2,304,422

































Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





13,277,803













12,445,002











































































FEMASYS INC.











Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss









(unaudited)











































Three Months Ended March 31,













































2025

















2024















Sales





















$





341,264













271,140













Cost of sales (excluding depreciation expense)









117,266













88,532





























































Operating expenses:





























Research and development









2,968,472













1,770,731

















Sales and marketing









908,567













300,487

















General and administrative









1,722,713













1,502,804

















Depreciation and amortization









84,853













71,228

































Total operating expenses









5,684,605













3,645,250

































Loss from operations









(5,460,607





)









(3,462,642





)









Other (expense) income:





























Interest income









19,029













224,684

















Interest expense









(459,449





)









(361,552





)





























Total other (expense) income, net









(440,420





)









(136,868





)





























Loss before income taxes









(5,901,027





)









(3,599,510





)













Income tax expense (benefit)









(4,188





)









—

































Net loss





$





(5,896,839





)









(3,599,510





)

























































Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted





$





(5,896,839





)









(3,599,510





)









Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted





$





(0.23





)









(0.17





)









Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted









25,149,236













21,775,357































































About Femasys







Femasys is a leading biomedical innovator focused on addressing critical unmet needs in women’s health with a broad, patent-protected portfolio of disruptive, accessible, in-office therapeutic and diagnostic products. As a U.S. manufacturer with global regulatory approvals, Femasys is actively commercializing its lead product innovations in the U.S. and key international markets. Femasys’ fertility portfolio includes FemaSeed



®



Intratubal Insemination, a groundbreaking first-line infertility treatment and FemVue



®



, a companion diagnostic for fallopian tube assessment. Published clinical trial data show FemaSeed is over twice as effective as traditional IUI, with a comparable safety profile, and high patient and practitioner satisfaction.



1







FemBloc



®



permanent birth control, the first and only non-surgical, in-office alternative to centuries-old surgical sterilization, expects full regulatory approval in Europe mid-year 2025. Commercialization of this highly cost effective, convenient and significantly safer approach, will begin in Spain through engaged partnerships followed by select European countries. Alongside FemBloc, the FemChec



®



, diagnostic product provides an ultrasound-based test to confirm procedural success. Published data from initial clinical trials demonstrated compelling effectiveness, five-year safety, and high patient and practitioner satisfaction.



2



For U.S. FDA approval, enrollment in the FINALE pivotal trial (NCT05977751) is on-going. Learn more at



www.femasys.com



, or follow us on



X



,



Facebook



and



LinkedIn



.







References









1



Liu, J. H., Glassner, M., Gracia, C. R., Johnstone, E. B., Schnell, V. L., Thomas, M. A., L. Morrison, Lee-Sepsick, K. (2024). FemaSeed Directional Intratubal Artificial Insemination for Couples with Male-Factor or Unexplained Infertility Associated with Low Male Sperm Count.



J Gynecol Reprod Med



, 8(2), 01-12. doi: 10.33140/JGRM.08.02.08.







2



Liu, J. H., Blumenthal, P. D., Castaño, P. M., Chudnoff, S. C., Gawron, L. M., Johnstone, E. B., Lee-Sepsick, K. (2025). FemBloc Non-Surgical Permanent Contraception for Occlusion of the Fallopian Tubes.



J Gynecol Reprod Med



, 9(1), 01-12. doi: 10.33140/JGRM.09.01.05.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “pending,” “intend,” “believe,” “suggests,” “potential,” “hope,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for our FemBloc product candidate; develop and advance our current FemBloc product candidate and successfully enroll and complete the clinical trial; the ability of our clinical trial to demonstrate safety and effectiveness of our product candidate and other positive results; estimates regarding the total addressable market for our products and product candidate; our ability to commercialize our products and product candidate, our ability to establish, maintain, grow or increase sales and revenues, or the effect of delays in commercializing our products, including FemaSeed; our business model and strategic plans for our products, technologies and business, including our implementation thereof; and those other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Femasys undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.









Contacts:







Investors:







IR@femasys.com







Media:







Media@femasys.com





