Femasys Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock to Support Women's Health Innovations

Femasys plans to conduct an underwritten public offering of common stock to support product development and commercial efforts.

Femasys Inc. announced its plan to conduct an underwritten public offering of its common stock, including an option for underwriters to purchase additional shares. The company indicated that some existing institutional stockholders and certain directors and officers may participate in a concurrent private placement of shares. The proceeds from both offerings are intended for expanding commercial efforts, developing products, and covering general corporate expenses. The public offering will be registered under a previously filed SEC registration statement, and completed offerings are subject to market conditions. The release also includes forward-looking statements about the company's future, which involve risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Femasys is expanding its capital base through an underwritten public offering of common stock, which can strengthen its financial position.

The concurrent private placement, with interest from existing institutional stockholders and directors, indicates confidence in the company’s future and can enhance investor relations.

Proceeds from the offerings are intended for the expansion of commercial efforts and product development, which may lead to growth in revenue and market reach.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of a public offering may indicate cash flow issues or the need for additional capital, which can raise concerns about the company's financial health.

The lack of guaranteed completion of the public offering and private placement due to market conditions introduces uncertainty regarding the company’s funding and operational plans.

Forward-looking statements highlight potential risks and uncertainties, which may deter investors and create skepticism about the company's future performance.

FAQ

What is Femasys planning with its common stock?

Femasys intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.

How much additional stock can underwriters purchase?

Underwriters may have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the offered shares.

Who is managing the public offering?

Jones is acting as the sole book-running manager for the public offering and placement agent for the private placement.

What will the proceeds from the offering be used for?

Proceeds will fund expansion efforts, product development, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

Where can I find the preliminary prospectus for the public offering?

The preliminary prospectus supplement will be available on the SEC’s website and through JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC.

Full Release



ATLANTA, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) (the “Company” or “Femasys”), a leading biomedical innovator addressing significant unmet needs in women’s health worldwide, with a broad portfolio of disruptive, accessible, in-office therapeutic and diagnostic products, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. In addition, Femasys expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock sold in the public offering. In addition, certain existing institutional stockholders of Femasys and certain of its directors and officers have indicated an interest to purchase shares of common stock in a concurrent private placement.





All of the securities in the public offering and private placement are being offered by Femasys. The public offering and private placement are subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the public offering and private placement may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the public offering and private placement. The closing of the public offering is not contingent on the private placement, and the closing of the private placement is not contingent on the public offering.





Jones is acting as sole book-running manager for the public offering and placement agent for the private placement.





Femasys intends to use the net proceeds from the public offering and private placement for expansion of commercial efforts, development of its products and product candidates, general corporate purposes, capital expenditures, working capital and general and administrative expenses.





The securities offered in the public offering are being offered by the Company pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-266001) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on July 12, 2022. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the public offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the public offering may also be obtained from JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 325 Hudson Street, 6th Floor New York, New York 10013; email: ecm@jonestrading.com. The concurrent private placement of the securities will be made in reliance on an exemption from registration under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and/or Regulation D thereunder. Accordingly, the securities issued in the concurrent private placement may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.







This press release is neither an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of these securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.









About Femasys







Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) is a biomedical company aiming to meet women’s needs worldwide by developing a suite of products and product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health. Its two lead product candidates are FemBloc



®



permanent birth control and FemaSeed



®



localized directional insemination for infertility. The Company’s products currently marketed in the United States, include FemVue



®



for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, which can be used in conjunction with FemCath™, an intrauterine catheter for selective evaluation of the fallopian tubes, and FemCerv



®



, an endocervical tissue sampler that is the first product of the technology platform for tissue sampling.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “pending,” “intend,” “believe,” “suggests,” “potential,” “hope,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect, and include, among others, statements regarding the completion of the public offering and the private placement, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering and the private placement and the anticipated use of proceeds therefrom. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: market and other conditions, our ability to develop and advance our FemBloc product candidates and programs into, and successfully initiate, enroll and complete, the clinical trial; the ability of our clinical trial to demonstrate safety and effectiveness of our FemBloc product candidate and other positive results; estimates regarding the total addressable market for our products and product candidate; our ability to establish, maintain, grow or increase sales and revenues, or the effect of delays in commercializing our products, including FemaSeed; our business model and strategic plans for our products, technologies and business, including our implementation thereof and ability to raise sufficient capital for such model and plans; and those other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Femasys undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.







Contacts:







Investors:







IR@femasys.com











Media Contact:







Media@femasys.com









