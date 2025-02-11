Femasys Gains UK Approval For FemaSeed Intratubal Insemination And Diagnostic Devices

(RTTNews) - Femasys Inc. (FEMY) announced on Tuesday that it has received regulatory approval from the UK's Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency or MHRA for its FemaSeed Intratubal Insemination product, along with FemVue and FemCerv diagnostic devices.

The approval follows successful clearances in the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Israel.

FemaSeed is a groundbreaking infertility treatment that enhances fertilization by delivering sperm directly into the fallopian tube.

FemVue provides a reliable, real-time ultrasound evaluation of the fallopian tubes, while FemCerv offers a non-invasive, pain-free method for cervical cancer detection.

These approvals further extend Femasys' global reach, enabling the company to offer innovative, accessible healthcare solutions for women's health in the UK.

Femasys continues to lead the way in minimally invasive women's health solutions with its portfolio of FDA-cleared and internationally approved products.

Currently, FEMY is trading at $1.28 up by 10.34%.

