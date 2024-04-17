Femasys (FEMY) Price Target Increased by 5.41% to 9.95

The average one-year price target for Femasys (NasdaqCM:FEMY) has been revised to 9.94 / share. This is an increase of 5.41% from the prior estimate of 9.44 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 659.16% from the latest reported closing price of 1.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Femasys. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 9.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FEMY is 0.01%, a decrease of 96.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.17% to 1,554K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CM Management holds 450K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares, representing an increase of 72.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEMY by 12.02% over the last quarter.

Clear Creek Financial Management holds 237K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEMY by 69.84% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 155K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 138K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing an increase of 45.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEMY by 47.68% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 79K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company.

