Femasys Enables OB/GYNs To Deliver First-Line Fertility Care With FemaSeed Complete

(RTTNews) - Shares of Femasys Inc. (FEMY) moved higher in early trading after the company announced the first commercial, revenue-generating use of FemaSeed Complete, its integrated in-office fertility treatment system designed for use by OB/GYNs. The launch marks a major step in shifting fertility care earlier in the patient journey and into routine OB/GYN practice.

FemaSeed Complete combines FemaSeed intratubal insemination (ITI) with FemSperm, an in-office sperm preparation technology, enabling OB/GYNs to deliver a full fertility intervention without external lab processing or referrals. The company said this approach supports earlier access to treatment at a lower cost and with less complexity than IVF, while allowing OB/GYNs to expand in-office care options for patients seeking help conceiving.

Infertility affects an estimated 10 million women in the U.S., yet fewer than 1% receive care at specialized fertility centers, underscoring a significant gap in access. Recent CDC data also show U.S. fertility rates fell to record lows in 2025, highlighting the need for earlier, more accessible treatment pathways.

Femasys noted that the first commercial procedure was supported by FemSperm, enabling complete sperm preparation in the OB/GYN office. Physicians participating in the early rollout reported that the system integrates easily into routine practice and is well tolerated by patients, offering a streamlined, end-to-end fertility solution with a single visit.

The company said the commercial introduction follows FemaSeed's earlier-than-expected FDA clearance and successful clinical validation in infertility centers. With FemSperm now available, Femasys is focused on accelerating adoption of this new model of care across OB/GYN practices nationwide.

FEMY has traded between $0.30 and $1.22 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $0.39, up 8%.

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