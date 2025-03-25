FEMASYS Earnings Preview: Recent $FEMY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FEMASYS ($FEMY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,679,940 and earnings of -$0.19 per share.
FEMASYS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of FEMASYS stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 633,000 shares (+328.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $696,300
- CLEAR CREEK FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 50,253 shares (-16.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,278
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 40,968 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,064
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 37,675 shares (+42.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,442
- HRT FINANCIAL LP added 34,656 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,121
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 27,099 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,808
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC added 22,383 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,621
