Femasys Bags AMA CPT Editorial Panel Approval For New Category III CPT Code For FemaSeed ITI

(RTTNews) - Femasys Inc. (FEMY), a biomedical firm making fertility and non-surgical permanent birth control, said on Monday that it has received notice from the American Medical Association (AMA) Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) editorial panel approving a new, unique Category III CPT code. This code covers the use of FemaSeed for intratubal insemination (ITI), a procedure that delivers sperm directly into the fallopian tube where conception occurs.

The approved Category III CPT code is expected to be issued publicly by the AMA with an effective date of January 1, 2027.

FemaSeed is a next-generation artificial insemination solution that enhances fertilization by precisely delivering sperm to the fallopian tube, the natural site of conception.

In the clinical trial NCT0468847, conducted in the setting of low male sperm count, FemaSeed achieved more than double the pregnancy rates of intrauterine insemination IUI.

This Category III CPT code approval is an important step in advancing the reimbursement strategy for FemaSeed to support broader clinical adoption, provider utilization, and expanded patient access to this first-step infertility treatment option, as noted by Femamsys.

Kathy Lee-Sepsick, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Femasys Inc said that as they initiate the rollout of FemaSeed to gynecologists and their clinical teams, supported by the availability of their FemSperm product line, they intend to expand their provider footprint, accelerate adoption, and increase access to care for more than 10 million women in the U.S. affected by infertility.

Femasys' fertility portfolio includes FemaSeed Intratubal Insemination (ITI), a first-step infertility treatment; FemSperm, a CLIA-waived sperm preparation and analysis product line; and FemVue, a companion diagnostic for fallopian tube assessment.FemaSeed is authorized for use in the U.S., Europe, the UK, Canada, and Israel.

FemBloc is the firm's non-surgical permanent birth control that received regulatory approval in Europe in June of 2025, the UK in August 2025, and New Zealand in September 2025.

Alongside FemBloc, the firm's FemChec, is a diagnostic product that provides an ultrasound-based test to confirm procedural success.

FemBloc's published data from initial clinical trials demonstrated effectiveness, and with respect to U.S. FDA approval, enrollment in the FINALE pivotal trial is ongoing.

FEMY has traded between $0.31 and $1.76 in the last one year. The stock closed Friday's trade at $0.54.

FEMY is currently trading 0.54% down, at $0.53 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.