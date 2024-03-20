News & Insights

Femasys Announces Positive Data For FemaSeed Trial To Enhance Fertilization In Women

(RTTNews) - Biomedical company Femasys Inc. (FEMY) Wednesday announced positive data from its FemaSeed localized directional insemination for artificial insemination pivotal trial.

The company said the trial investigated its FemaSeed product that enhances fertilization in women with a variety of infertility factors with the primary efficacy analysis focused on the severe male factor infertility. FemaSeed could help precisely deliver sperm into the fallopian tube, the natural site of conception.

The company expects that the FDA-approved FemaSeed could be positioned as a first-line treatment option, prior to costly and invasive assisted reproductive procedures, such as IVF and ICSI.

