Femasys announces partnership with Boston IVF

Femasys (FEMY) announces a partnership with Boston IVF, one of the largest providers of fertility services in the U.S. Boston IVF will provide the Company’s FemaSeed intratubal insemination product as an infertility treatment option to patients throughout its network of locations in the U.S. “We are elated to welcome Boston IVF, a prominent conglomerate in the infertility space, to our growing group of providers offering our FemaSeed treatment to their patients looking for fertility solutions,” said Femasys CEO Kathy Lee-Sepsick. “Our partnership with Boston IVF exemplifies our shared commitment to the expansion of infertility treatment options with groundbreaking technologies for women and couples. FemaSeed’s accessibility as an efficacious alternative to intrauterine insemination (IUI) and prior to in vitro fertilization stands to enhance practice economics while satisfying the needs of patients particularly at the beginning of their journey.”

