Markets
FEMY

Femasys Announces $4.5 Mln Offering Through Public Sale And Private Placement Of Shares

May 30, 2025 — 02:14 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Femasys Inc. (FEMY), a biomedical company focused on women's health, has priced an underwritten public offering of 3.6 million common stock shares at $0.85 per share.

In addition, the company is conducting a concurrent private placement of 1,686,275 shares, sold to institutional stockholders at $0.85 and to directors and officers at $1.02 per share. Gross proceeds from both offerings are expected to total approximately $4.5 million, before expenses and fees.

The company plans to use the funds to expand commercial activities, advance product development, and cover general corporate needs including capital expenditures, working capital, and administrative costs. The underwriter also has a 30-day option to purchase up to 540,000 additional shares from the public offering. All shares are being issued by Femasys, with both offerings expected to close on or around June 2, 2025, pending standard conditions. The public and private offerings are not dependent on each other.

FEMY is currently trading at $0.8766 or 14.0588% lower on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FEMY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.