Femasys Announces $4.5 Mln Offering Through Public Sale And Private Placement Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Femasys Inc. (FEMY), a biomedical company focused on women's health, has priced an underwritten public offering of 3.6 million common stock shares at $0.85 per share.

In addition, the company is conducting a concurrent private placement of 1,686,275 shares, sold to institutional stockholders at $0.85 and to directors and officers at $1.02 per share. Gross proceeds from both offerings are expected to total approximately $4.5 million, before expenses and fees.

The company plans to use the funds to expand commercial activities, advance product development, and cover general corporate needs including capital expenditures, working capital, and administrative costs. The underwriter also has a 30-day option to purchase up to 540,000 additional shares from the public offering. All shares are being issued by Femasys, with both offerings expected to close on or around June 2, 2025, pending standard conditions. The public and private offerings are not dependent on each other.

FEMY is currently trading at $0.8766 or 14.0588% lower on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.