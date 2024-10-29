News & Insights

Femasys Advances in Women’s Health Innovation

October 29, 2024 — 08:59 am EDT

Femasys ( (FEMY) ) has issued an update.

Femasys Inc., a pioneering company in women’s reproductive health, is gaining attention with its innovative approach to fertility, contraception, and cancer diagnostics. With a strong focus on providing accessible, in-office solutions, Femasys aims to tap into significantglobal marketopportunities. The company boasts an impressive portfolio, including FDA-cleared products and a robust pipeline. As a woman-led firm, Femasys is well-positioned with a strategic commercial-readiness plan and holds over 180 patents worldwide, drawing interest from investors and stakeholders in the financial markets.

