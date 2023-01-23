Felte Todd M Discloses Position in BOSC / B.O.S. Better OnLine Solutions Ltd.

Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOS) is a global provider of custom-made robots and an integrator of off-the-shelf automation systems for industrial and logistics processes. BOS also provides supply chain services, mainly for the aerospace and defense industries worldwide.

What are large shareholders doing?

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC holds 567,775 shares representing 9.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 544,625 shares, representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOSC by 4.53% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 160,095 shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189,558 shares, representing a decrease of 18.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOSC by 1.93% over the last quarter.

GWM Advisors LLC holds 36,565 shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

James Investment Research Inc holds 36,565 shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC holds 10,000 shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in B.O.S. Better OnLine Solutions Ltd.. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to B.O.S. Better OnLine Solutions Ltd. is 0.0027%, an increase of 9.4009%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.23% to 811,255 shares.

